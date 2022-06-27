ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Bookkeeper kept Claiborne County court cash, says comptroller

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A former bookkeeper in the Claiborne County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is under indictment on multiple charges, accused of taking court collections and using them for personal financial problems.

Lesley Chumley is accused of misappropriating at least $618,404 from the clerk’s office between May 2015 and February 2022, according to investigators.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said in February 2022 Chumley manipulated bank deposits on at least four separate days, withholding $10,947 in cash for personal use. Chumley allegedly failed to deposit collections that were given to her by others working in the office.

The clerk’s office collects fines and other court costs assessed by the circuit, general sessions, and juvenile courts in Claiborne County .

To hide her actions, investigators said Chumley created false bank statements to make it appear the bank account balances were higher than they actually were. The concealment efforts were noticed by auditors with the state comptroller’s office, leading to the investigation.

“The former bookkeeper was responsible for maintaining accounting records, reconciling bank statements, and preparing deposits,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These duties should be separated between multiple individuals to reduce the risk of fraud. The clerk’s office must also discontinue its use of a signature stamp to affix the clerk’s signature on checks.”

Investigators say that Chumley told them she had been taking court collections and using the cash due to personal financial problems.

Chumley left the clerk’s office in April 2022. She is indicted on one count of theft over $250,000, one count of official misconduct, and one count of destruction of and tampering with government records in June 2022.

If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s Office at (800) 232-5454, or file a report online at: tncot.cc/fraud.

