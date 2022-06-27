Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has high chance of development over the next few days

A few locations have been lucky enough to see a few isolated showers, but the coverage of rain is a lot lower today that we saw on Monday. The rain potential should drop off quickly after sunset, and we should remain rain-free overnight. Temperatures should warm back up into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances mostly dropping out of the forecast. There’s another 20% chance of rain returning Thursday attached to an approaching tropical system. This system, dubbed Invest 95L, is currently moving from Louisiana toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The system is fairly disorganized right now but conditions should be partially favorable for the system to close off it’s center of circulation and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The system doesn’t have a ton of time to organize so it’s going to be a lopsided one. The highest rain coverage will be near and especially east of where the center moves ashore which could be anywhere from Galveston to Brownsville. We’re hoping for a landfall near Corpus Christi because that is the most favorable spot for us to see rain.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO