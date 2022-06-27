ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Athlon Sports Releases Its College Football Playoff Prediction

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year, it seems like the four College Football Playoff participants always come from the same group of teams. If Athlon Sports' preseason prediction is accurate, that will be the case again in 2022. Athlon's full season preview is available now, and 247Sports took a look at the magazine's bowl projections...

thespun.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To USC, UCLA Joining Big Ten

On Thursday night, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacted to the monumental news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the near future. Meyer opened by saying he's seen a few conference realignment moves that didn't make too much sense to him. However, he sees a natural fit within the Big Ten for USC and UCLA thanks to the amount of players from Los Angeles already scattered around the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Notre Dame Speculation

Jon Wilner dropped a bombshell report this Thursday involving the Pac-12. According to his report, UCLA and USC are planning a move to the Big Ten. This rumored move for UCLA and USC has the college football world questioning how many major conferences will be around in a few years from now. It also has people wondering if Notre Dame can continue to be an Independent.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#American Football#Athlon Sports#Clemson#Cfp#Buckeyes#Heisman#Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alabama Football Adds Big Commitment To Its 2023 Class

Alabama scored another 2023 recruit Wednesday in Cole Adams. The four-star wide receiver announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. He posted a statement on Twitter thanking his friends, family, coaches, and teammates before referencing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s "Sweet Home Alabama." The Owasso, Oklahoma, native chose Alabama over Oklahoma and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Here's What USC, UCLA Told The Big Ten

The college football landscape could be headed for a major shake-up. According to Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner, USC and UCLA are planning to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated confirmed that both prestigious programs are close to completing the move. Per Dellenger, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
559K+
Followers
66K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy