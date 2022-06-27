ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio’s second monkeypox case identified in Columbus

By David Rees
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xObUa_0gNdoOOX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health is investigating a local case of monkeypox, an infected 48-year-old male who resides in CPH’s jurisdiction.

This case is the second in Ohio after top health officials identified the first case earlier this month . The resident is isolated and the risk to the general public is low.

Boone Co. man arrested for firing rifle toward children

While uncommon, monkeypox is circulating in the U.S. Monkeypox is caused by a virus that spreads through close, intimate contact or during sex, CPH said. It also can spread through contact with sheets, towels and other objects and through kissing.

Monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms with a fever followed by a rash or sores. If you think you have monkeypox or have been exposed to someone who does, contact a healthcare provider or public health immediately.

One person shot in Huntington

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

View more information on monkeypox from the CDC here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Tiger dies at Columbus Zoo from COVID-19 complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo announced Wednesday that a 14-year-old Amur tiger died on Sunday from pneumonia that was caused by COVID-19. This is the first animal at the Columbus Zoo to die from complications caused by COVID-19. The zoo stated that the tiger, named Jupiter, had already been in treatment for chronic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police searching for nine wanted central Ohio felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes. Richard Jones Wanted for: Felonious Assault Kathleen Starkey Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery Omer Ramadhan Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson Dahir Ali Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Abduction of ‘bruised, bloody’ woman sends Nelsonville police on manhunt

NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Nelsonville police have taken a man into custody Thursday, calling him a “monster” after what they described as a violent hostage situation. The incident started when a woman walked into the Nelsonville Police Department, Tuesday, and told officers her 30-something-year-old daughter had been attacked. The woman had photos that showed her […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State, Big Ten members welcome UCLA and USC with unanimous vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten is getting bigger, again. The 14-member conference, including Ohio State, unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and Southern California as members. The two California schools, who are long-time members of the Pac-12, announced they join the Big Ten in 2024. USC football coach Lincoln Riley tweeted Thursday evening: […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strategy from a regional gas station chain has it lowering prices to a steal compared with current average gas prices, but not all cars are eligible to take part. A release sent out Monday by Sheetz said all of its stations would cut the price of unleaded 88 gas to […]
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy