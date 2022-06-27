ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

REPORT: SHEETZ TO OFFER PRICE CUT ON SOME GAS FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

By Hometown5
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

According to a report by WPXI in Pittsburgh, Sheetz will be cutting the price of its Unleaded 88 gasoline for the holiday weekend,. The price of Unleaded 88 will be dropped to $3.99 a gallon...

www.wdadradio.com

wdadradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO TRICKLE DOWNWARDS

While Sheetz announced that it was reducing the price of Unleaded 88 and E85 gasoline through the 4th of July holiday weekend, regular unleaded gas across the state and the nation continues to go down at a slow daily pace. Triple A reports that the national average cost for a...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

LYSLE “GENE” RYEN, 91

Lysle “Gene” Ryen, 91, of Rochester Mills, PA died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Allen Irvin and Amanda (Potts) Ryen, he was born on February 13, 1931 in Rochester Mills, PA. Gene was a graduate of the...
ROCHESTER MILLS, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH PAVING TO START NEXT TUESDAY

Paving in Indiana Borough will get underway next Tuesday. This year’s paving schedule includes Oak Street from First to Sixth Streets, Shryock Avenue from Fourth to Sixth Streets, and Chestnut Street from Second to Sixth Streets. The work will consist of milling for a few days, then paving operations will take place the following week. Work is expected to run for two weeks and traffic will be directed in the area while work is underway.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN BLAIRSVILLE

Two people were injured in a crash late Thursday morning at one of Blairsville Borough’s busiest intersections. Indiana County 911 first reported the crash at 11:22 AM at the intersection of East Market Street and Walnut Street. Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews were called out along with the Blairsville Police Department, Citizens Ambulance and Mutual Aid Ambulance also called out.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO CRASHES, FIRES YIELD BUSY TUESDAY FOR AREA FIRST RESPONDERS

First responders were busy yesterday afternoon into last night with several calls reported during that time. A total of four vehicle accidents were reported on Tuesday. After two crashes were reported in the morning, two were reported within minutes of each other. One was along Airport Road in White Township at 12:09 PM. Indiana firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were summoned at the time.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

IUP ANNOUNCES PARKING POLICY FOR 4TH OF JULY

IUP has announced that they will continue to follow prior precedent concerning parking on campus for the 4th of July holiday. The university will not restrict access to the Wayne Avenue, Stadium South and Stadium North parking lots on Monday during the Independence Day celebration. Those areas have become popular areas to watch the fireworks display. Officials with the university say that due to the holiday, none of the IUP facilities will be open or available for access, and all regulations for all reserved spaces will remain strictly enforced during the holiday. This includes disability-accessible spaces, visitor reserved, admissions reserved, loading and unloading zones, fire lanes and tow away zones. Vehicles in those areas may be ticketed and towed at the owners expense.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

MARGARET JEAN “PEGGY” MCHENRY LEPLEY-HERMANN, 94

Margaret Jean “Peggy” McHenry Lepley-Hermann, 94, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born Jan. 9, 1928, the only child of the late Ralph and Alice (Chambers) McHenry. A life-long resident of Indiana, she lived in their family home on Clymer Avenue. until she...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

CURVE FALL TO SENATORS

After defeating the Harrisburg Senators for two straight days, the Altoona Curve came up short Thursday night in a 9-3 loss to the Senators in Altoona. Kyle Nicholas started and went three innings, but Nick Dombrowski took the loss giving up five runs. The two teams meet again tonight at...
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING HIT-AND-RUN

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened on Tuesday. Police say that the accident happened in the 300 block of Church Street at 3:24 PM. A legally parked and unoccupied vehicle was parked in a parking lot of 398 Church Street and was hit by a black-in-color pickup truck. The parked vehicle took on light damage. The offending vehicle will likely have damage to the rear bumper and/or tailgate.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA WOMEN TO SERVE PROBATION FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Two Indiana women charged with animal cruelty were sentenced this morning in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas during a criminal call hearing. Court documents say 23-year-olds Decosta Neal Bobak and Kyleigh Lower will each pay costs and fines while serving one year of probation for misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals. The two were charged by Indiana Borough Police as they were conducting an unrelated investigation on February 16th of this year when officers noticed a malnourished dog in the area of North 4th Street. Officers returned the next day with criminal investigators and through an animal welfare investigation, they found two malnourished dogs at 71 North 4th Street that also had visible sores. The two dogs were confined in a pen where animal waste was visible, and one dog was being maintained in a location without any heat. The dogs were voluntarily surrendered at that point, and both Bobak and Lower were charged with cruelty to animals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MOTIONS HEARINGS TODAY FOR THREE SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH 2020 CARRIAGE HOUSE SHOOTING

Motions hearings are scheduled for today for three of the suspects who are charged with criminal homicide in connection with a shooting near IUP Campus in October of 2020. At Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas this morning, 21-year-old Isaiah Moore of Philadelphia and 23-year-old Delmar Chatman and 20-year-old Terrion Gates, both of Johnstown, will go before President Judge Thomas Bianco today for a hearing to join the three cases together. All three are charged with criminal homicide, robbery and other crimes related to the shooting death of Jadeyn Wright at the Carriage House Apartments on Oakland Avenue. The three went along with 19-year-old Isabella Marie Edmonds to buy marijuana off of Wright, but the encounter lead to Wright’s death. The four fled on foot after the incident.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY IN COUNTY COURT

wdadradio.com

RICHARD DAVID VALYO, 71

Richard David Valyo, 71, Indiana, passed away June 27, 2022, at his residence. The son of Stephen and Lillian (Maudie) Valyo, he was born September 16, 1950 in Indiana County. Richard was known for his giving and good-hearted nature. He enjoyed going to lunch with former classmates and dinners with various other friends.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

DAVIS, TRIOLO LIFT CURVE OVER SENATORS

The Altoona Curve opened their second half of the season with a 8-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday at PNG Field. Jared Triolo broke open the scoring with a three-run home run to left in the first inning. After an errant pick-off by Harrisburg pitcher Luis Reyes drove in one in the second inning, last year’s No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis plated two more on a double to center. Matt Gorski and Blake Sabol capped off Altoona’s scoring later that inning with a double and a single, respectively.
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

CLYMER SOFTBALL TAKES HOME DISTRICT VII LITTLE LEAGUE TITLE

On Thursday night, All-Stars from the Indiana and Clymer 10-12 softball teams battled it out for the District VII championship at Optimist Park in White Township. After a pair of games, Clymer was crowned the champions thanks to a walk-off single by second baseman Lexie Rhea. Jake Slebodnick has a...
CLYMER, PA
wdadradio.com

CURVE WIN SECOND STRAIGHT OVER SENATORS

The Altoona Curve won their second straight game on Wednesday, beating the Harrisburg Senators, 8-3, thanks to elite pitching from RHP Carmen Mlodzinski. Mlodzinski earned the win after tossing six innings of one-run ball while collecting a season-high eight strikeouts in the game. Relievers Tahnaj Thomas and Bear Bellomy held down the fort through the final three innings.
ALTOONA, PA

