REPORT: SHEETZ TO OFFER PRICE CUT ON SOME GAS FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

IUP has announced that they will continue to follow prior precedent concerning parking on campus for the 4th of July holiday. The university will not restrict access to the Wayne Avenue, Stadium South and Stadium North parking lots on Monday during the Independence Day celebration. Those areas have become popular areas to watch the fireworks display. Officials with the university say that due to the holiday, none of the IUP facilities will be open or available for access, and all regulations for all reserved spaces will remain strictly enforced during the holiday. This includes disability-accessible spaces, visitor reserved, admissions reserved, loading and unloading zones, fire lanes and tow away zones. Vehicles in those areas may be ticketed and towed at the owners expense.
Comments / 0