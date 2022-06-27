REPORT: SHEETZ TO OFFER PRICE CUT ON SOME GAS FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Two Indiana women charged with animal cruelty were sentenced this morning in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas during a criminal call hearing. Court documents say 23-year-olds Decosta Neal Bobak and Kyleigh Lower will each pay costs and fines while serving one year of probation for misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals. The two were charged by Indiana Borough Police as they were conducting an unrelated investigation on February 16th of this year when officers noticed a malnourished dog in the area of North 4th Street. Officers returned the next day with criminal investigators and through an animal welfare investigation, they found two malnourished dogs at 71 North 4th Street that also had visible sores. The two dogs were confined in a pen where animal waste was visible, and one dog was being maintained in a location without any heat. The dogs were voluntarily surrendered at that point, and both Bobak and Lower were charged with cruelty to animals.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO