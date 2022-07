July 4th is this weekend! Known as a time of celebration, July is also the peak month for fires and injuries related to fireworks and grills. Every year more than 50,000 fires are caused by fireworks, and roughly 11,000 people are treated for injuries related to fireworks. This is also the time of year when more pets go missing than on any other day of the year.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO