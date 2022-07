Cairo — One week ago, 21-year-old Nayera Ashraf was about to walk through the gates of her university in Egypt's northern city of Mansoura when a colleague approached her and stabbed her several times. Horrific video of the attack shows her fighting for her life on the ground as bystanders try to help and the assailant waves his knife in their faces before cutting her throat.

