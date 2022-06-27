Glastonbury 2022: See All the Stars Who Performed and Attended the Mega Fest in England

Warning: This article contains spoilers for P-Valley season 2, episode "Demethrius." Is a new chapter of an old love story being written on P-Valley?. We finally got more details about Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Big Tek's (John Clarence Stewart) past on P-Valley. Since picking up Big Tek from prison, it's been clear that the two had a close bond, but now we know it was partly romantic. The death of a Black person at the hands of police enrages Big Tek, which results in an explosive outburst at the hotel room where everyone on the Dirty Dozen is hanging out. What starts as a conversation where Lil Murda check on Big Tek turns into the two having sex, revealing more to P-Valley viewers about their past. According to P-Valley creator Katori Hall, there's much more to come regarding how Big Tek will impact Lil Murda's journey this season and offer fans a deeper look into Lil Murda's life before he showed up at The Pynk.

