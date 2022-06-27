ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

Missing North Carolina man’s boat washes ashore in Portugal

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago



CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — A boat belonging to a North Carolina man who has been missing for more than six months recently washed ashore in Portugal, WRAL reports.

Officials in São Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, reached out to the Carolina Beach Police Department after finding a 2006 Clearwater boat that had washed ashore.

Officials think the boat belongs to 44-year-old Joseph Matthew Johnson, who was reported missing on Nov. 27. No one has heard from him since Nov. 22, which is when he went out on his fishing boat.

Portuguese officials are working with Carolina Beach police to gather evidence in the search for Johnson.

Anyone with information about Johnson that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call 911 or Carolina Beach police 910-458-2540.

