DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama first responders, as well as those across the country, will have an even greater ability to find and send help to wireless 9-1-1 callers. AT&T on Tuesday announced that their new “Locate Before Route” feature is live across the state. The new technology was announced by the telecommunications company back in May with immediate rollout in 16 states and Guam, with additional regions and nationwide coverage expected to be completed by the end of June. That nationwide goal was accomplished with their announcement on June 28.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO