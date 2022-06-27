Roddy Ricch Says Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy & Himself Are The Best Rappers Under 25

At the 2022 BET Awards, singer-songwriter Brandy proved that she is one to keep her promises. Last month, via Twitter, she promised to “murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.” “This dude” being rapper Jack Harlow, who stumbled into being mentioned in the same sentence as Brandy after an interview he did in May on Hot 97. When quizzed on his music knowledge by the hosts, Harlow admitted that he didn’t know that Brandy and artist Ray J are siblings, and failed to recognize one of Brandy’s most iconic records. Fans were upset and disappointed by Harlow’s ignorance of Brandy’s music considering his presence in Black culture, and took his lack of music knowledge as an affront to the same genres he now capitalizes off of. When Brandy got wind of Harlow’s Hot 97 blunder, she made good on the aforementioned promise by dropping a freestyle diss over his song First Class. Then, at the BET Awards, she performed the diss track alongside Harlow.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO