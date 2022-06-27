ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Jade Sessions Graduates Lehigh University

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJade Sessions of Carmel, NY graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental...

Bryant University announces spring 2022 Deans' List

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans' List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations to the following students on...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference. Volunteers for the Putnam County Medical Reserve Corps got an early look at a new FBI resilience training, developed for agents at the FBI’s NY office, and heard from local harm reduction specialist Lauren Johnson, the community engagement facilitator at the Prevention Council of Putnam. Ms. Johnson introduced the concept of harm reduction to reduce opioid overdose deaths and to strengthen countywide response to these emergencies. The sessions were part of an all-day conference, coordinated by the Putnam County Department of Health, which also included a primer on suicide prevention and an eye-opening presentation on fentanyl and fake pills. Held at Centennial Golf Course in Carmel, it was part of the department’s continuing education program for MRC volunteers in a post-pandemic world. Next on the training agenda is a more in depth, online suicide prevention training that can be taken at one’s own pace.
PUTNAM, CT
Carmel Hamlet, NY
Carmel Hamlet, NY
Education
Lamont Announces Return of Program Allowing Children To Receive Free Admission at Connecticut Museums During the Summer Months

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the popular state program Connecticut Summer at the Museum is returning for the 2022 summer season, enabling Connecticut children to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months. The governor established the program in 2021 in response...
CONNECTICUT STATE
"BARNUM" opens at The Brewster Theater Company on 7/15/22

The Brewster Theater Company’s colorful summer musical, Barnum, centers around the life of circus legend P. T. Barnum, also known as The Greatest Showman on Earth. Barnum is brought to life at the Theater at Drew Church, 28 Gleneida Ave, Carmel, NY on Friday 7/15, Saturday 7/16, Thursday 7/21, and Friday 7/22 at 7:30. Matinee performances are on Sunday 7/17 and Saturday 7/23 at 2pm. Tickets are $25 at brewstertheater.org. While seats are sold at the door, pre-purchased reservations are highly recommended.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Lamont Appoints Mark Kohler as Secretary of the State

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he will name Mark F. Kohler of North Haven to fill the vacancy of the Office of the Secretary of the State created by the anticipated resignation of Secretary Denise Merrill, who announced her intention earlier this week to step down from her elected office effective at noon on June 30, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Become a New York State Parks Lifeguard

Lifeguards are a vital asset to the New York State Parks system, each year protecting more than 25 million swimmers statewide. If you are a strong swimmer, love the outdoors, and have a desire to help your community all while working in some of the most scenic locations in the state, we strongly encourage you to apply.
JOBS
Lamont Issues Declaration Enabling Crucial Federal Support for COVID-19 Response To Continue for Several More Months

Governor Ned Lamont yesterday announced that he has signed a declaration that will enable crucial federal support Connecticut has been receiving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – including supplemental food benefits for households in need and non-congregate housing for individuals experiencing homelessness – to continue through December 28, 2022, or until the federal public health emergency ends, whichever is earlier.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newtown Police repord two fatal motorcycle accidents

Over the past weekend, the Newtown Police Department responded to two separate fatal motorcycle crashes. Both crashes are under investigation by the Newtown Police Accident Reconstruction Team. Newtown Police want to remind everyone to drive safe. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 10:52 pm, Newtown Police responded to a motorcycle...
NEWTOWN, CT

