Jade Sessions Graduates Lehigh University

The Brewster Theater Company’s colorful summer musical, Barnum, centers around the life of circus legend P. T. Barnum, also known as The Greatest Showman on Earth. Barnum is brought to life at the Theater at Drew Church, 28 Gleneida Ave, Carmel, NY on Friday 7/15, Saturday 7/16, Thursday 7/21, and Friday 7/22 at 7:30. Matinee performances are on Sunday 7/17 and Saturday 7/23 at 2pm. Tickets are $25 at brewstertheater.org. While seats are sold at the door, pre-purchased reservations are highly recommended.
