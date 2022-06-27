Blumhouse Productions Reveals New Easter Egg-Filled Logo

In 2019, Lucasfilm releases Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker into theaters, bringing the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga to a close. The film proved divisive with fans, with one common criticism being that it felt overstuffed. Rather than build on what was done in Star Wars The Last Jedi, the film introduces several new elements into the trilogy's story, including the Sith planet Exegol and the role of Ochi of Bestoon, retrofitting a new narrative framework onto the story of the three films. Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, the new novel from Adam Christopher, takes measures to create a more organic means of integrating The Rise of Skywalker's late additions into the mythology, creating what feels like a missing chapter of the sequel trilogy's story.
