Movies

Blumhouse Productions Reveals New Easter Egg-Filled Logo

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 3 days ago

The Blumhouse Productions logo that audiences have been seeing in front of the studio's films for years has celebrated the unsettling nature of the films it releases, embracing all manner of beloved horror iconography. Their latest film, The Black Phone, just hit theaters last week and included the debut of an...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith Is the Prequel the Sequel Trilogy Needed

In 2019, Lucasfilm releases Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker into theaters, bringing the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the Skywalker Saga to a close. The film proved divisive with fans, with one common criticism being that it felt overstuffed. Rather than build on what was done in Star Wars The Last Jedi, the film introduces several new elements into the trilogy's story, including the Sith planet Exegol and the role of Ochi of Bestoon, retrofitting a new narrative framework onto the story of the three films. Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, the new novel from Adam Christopher, takes measures to create a more organic means of integrating The Rise of Skywalker's late additions into the mythology, creating what feels like a missing chapter of the sequel trilogy's story.
MOVIES
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Jason Blum
ComicBook

Stephen King Roasts Michael Bay Movie as Only Film He's Walked Out of as Adult

Though best known for his tremendous output of horror and crime fiction, Stephen King has become notable in recent years for tweeting out movie opinions that really kickstart a conversation. Previously the IT and Misery author spoke about the worst horror movie that he's ever seen and the one horror movie that was too scary for him to finish, now he's back with another unique qualifier: what movie did you walk out of because you hated it? Prompted by a tweet from fellow novelist Linwood Barclay, who called Jurassic World Dominion "the first movie I've walked out on in years," King had an answer of his own.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the Avenger She Hangs Out With the Most

Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel Studios tenure has stretched for nearly a decade. First debuting in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has gone on to become an Avenger, star in her own Disney+ streaming series, and even embrace the wicked side of the Scarlet Witch. That evil alter...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Image Shows Someone's Death

Living at the Commonwealth can bite. Inside the walls of the Ohio community governed by the elitist Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her power-hungry Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), 50,000 survivors live under the Commonwealth creed: "For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." The living can go years without ever seeing the flesh-eating undead roaming outside their guarded walls, dutifully defended by General Mercer's (Michael James Shaw) armored soldiers and the full might of the Commonwealth Army.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
IndieWire

Is Chris Pratt a Viable Action Star? His Military Turn in ‘The Terminal List’ Is a Serious Test

Click here to read the full article. About midway through “The Terminal List,” Chris Pratt gives the speech. You know the speech. It pops up in military action movies or shows when the enlisted hero has to explain why he does what he does. Typically, it sounds a lot like Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men” — “You want me on that wall, you need me on that wall” — only without the villainous underpinnings. More honorable speeches echo Eric Bana in “Black Hawk Down,” or Mark Wahlberg in “Lone Survivor.” But Pratt is giving the pissed-off version, taking...
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Dives Into Dark Deku

My Hero Academia is set to dive into the Paranormal Liberation War arc for its sixth season, with Studio BONES returning to document the conflict that will pit the heroes against the forces of Shigaraki. With the after-effects of the War Arc changing the landscape of Hero Society, Deku is also to see a major change within the anime, as one cosplayer helps bring Deku's dark new aesthetic into the real world before it makes its small screen debut.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Official Name for Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to have Gohan in the driver's seat, teaming up with Piccolo once again to fight against the forces of a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army. With Akira Toriyama confirming that the son of Goku will be receiving a new transformation in fighting against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and a major mystery villain that has ties to both the Red Ribbon and the Z-Fighters, the creator of the Shonen franchise has let it slip what the new form will be called moving forward in the future of Dragon Ball Super.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Sets U.S. Streaming Record, Nielsen Says; ‘Obi-Wan’, ‘The Boys’ & ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Are Far Behind But Crack Weekly Top 10

Click here to read the full article. The first batch of Season 4 episodes from Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things propelled the series to an all-time record for U.S. streaming in a single week, Nielsen said. All 32 episodes of the show available to that point racked up 7.2 billion minutes of streaming from May 30 to June 5. That’s the most of any title since Nielsen began tracking streaming in 2020. The Season 4 episodes premiered on May 27, as did Star Wars spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan had already been identified as a breakthrough original along with Stranger Things in a stand-alone Nielsen...
NFL
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Fans Argue Over Reed Richards Casting

If one thing's a constant amongst Marvel fans, it's the debate as to which actor should play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski appeared as the Fantastic Four patriarch and fans are still discussing whether or not he'll be the character in the MCU's main timeline. The debates started up once again this week after Multiverse of Madness helmer Sam Raimi said Kevin Feige cast the star in the movie simply because it was an alternate universe version.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
MOVIES

