Blumhouse Productions Reveals New Easter Egg-Filled Logo

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO