Get ready to shake up your Taco Bell order in a big way, because the Mexican fast food chain is testing a new twist to its Tostada and Crunchwrap recipes, and the limited time offerings feature the biggest Cheez-Its you’ve ever seen. No, seriously — these things are massive. Whether you’re an adventurous foodie or simply a T-Bell stan, Taco Bell’s Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap test is literally huge. Here’s what you need to know about the crackers that will scare and intrigue you.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO