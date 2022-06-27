Defendant pleads guilty in Jackson County murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Kalamazoo teenager has pled guilty for the murder of Lataveon Cosey of Blackman Township.

Aivery Banks, who was 17 at the time of the murder, plead guilty to First Degree Murder in the Jackson County Court.

Banks was a part of Cosey’s murder on Aug. 25, 2020.

He faces up to life in prison.

According to 6 News media partner MLive , Banks was charged with murder alongside Anthony Jones III, a Battle Creek teenager who was also 17 at the time of the murder.

Officials said Banks fired two shots and Jones fired one shot at Cosey while riding in an SUV at the intersection of Hallett Street and Longfellow Avenue in Blackman Township.

Banks is set to be sentenced on August 11 in front of Judge Thomas Wilson.

Meanwhile, Jones’ jury trial is scheduled for July 11.

