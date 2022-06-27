ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, NY

Cornwall's Karrie Baloga qualifies for world junior championships

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAvvZ_0gNdkrh600

Going the distance has never been a problem for Karrie Baloga.

Her debut at 3,000 meters in the steeplechase was a rousing success on Saturday at the U.S. Junior Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Baloga, a Cornwall junior, ran with the lead group of three throughout the 7 ½ laps at Hayward Field and secured the second qualifying spot for the World Junior Championships in August.

“I had a lot of fun,’’ Baloga, 16, said. “It was a new experience but I’m glad I decided to do it.’’

Afterward, Baloga was able to don a Team USA uniform for the first time. She will compete at world juniors in Cali, Colombia. She has a heat race on Aug. 1 and the final is Aug. 4.

“It’s been a dream of mine (to run for Team USA) ever since I was little, (although) it might have been for soccer at that time,’’ Baloga said. “I never really thought of it being this early but I’m so excited to be able to represent the USA. … I got to put on the USA uniform for the first time … it was like unreal, wow.’’

Girls in high school run 2,000 meters in the steeplechase (boys run 3,000). Baloga is ranked No. 2 in the nation at 6:32.58, placing second at the state championships two weeks ago. Baloga said she was looking forward to stepping up to the 3,000 because that’s the distance she will compete at in college when she attends the University of Colorado starting in fall 2023.

Running 3,000 meters is not an issue for Baloga, a multiple champion at 1,500 and 3,000 on the track, as well as 5,000 on the cross-country trails. But the 3K steeplechase takes more of a toll with 35 barriers and seven water pit jumps to clear.

“It was neat … to sort of get used to the 3K steeple because I’ve never done it before,’’ Baloga said. “It was a new learning experience, taking things away from it and just learning from the race.’’

Managing her pace well by running each 400-meter lap a bit slower than if she was running the 2,000, Baloga locked into a three-way lead battle with Oregon’s Harper McClain and LSU’s Addison Stevenson. The trio ran the first 1,000 meters in 3 minutes, 22 seconds. McClain ran the next 1,000 in 3:31, taking a two-second lead on Baloga and Stevenson. McClain ran the last 1,000 in 3:29 to win in 10:23.35. Baloga ran 3:30 to take the silver in 10:27.13. Stevenson trailed off to take the U.S. alternate spot in 10:58.64.

“I didn’t really worry too much,’’ Baloga said of her race tactics. “I just tried to stay calm and trust myself and just make it feel like what I was used to in practice. I think the main thing was not to go out too fast, work my way into the race and just compete.

“I think the 3K is the real distance for people and I enjoyed it better than the 2K because … I’m a person who can run longer and be strong.’’

Ethiopia’s Sembo Alemayehu is No. 1 in the world junior rankings, running 9:09.19 a week ago. Stevenson is No. 14, McLain is No. 16 and Baloga is No. 24.

“I think I can run a faster time, which I'm hoping to do,’’ Baloga said.

Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Herald-Record

College football: Army announces 68 freshmen

WEST POINT - Army will welcome 68 freshmen to the football program this season, with 43 making the jump from the United States Military Academy Prep School and 25 as direct high school commits. The plebes arrived at school on Monday during the annual Reception Day ceremonies. "We are thrilled...
Times Herald-Record

Grand Circuit harness races in Goshen expected to once again draw a crowd

Horses have been racing in Goshen since after the Revolutionary War and the annual tradition will continue this weekend. The 112th season of Grand Circuit racing opens at at Goshen Historic Track highlighted by the New York County Fair Stakes and a Billings Series event for amateur drivers on Saturday, the Hall of Fame Trot and New York Excelsior Series action on Sunday and the Landmark Stakes on Monday.
GOSHEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
City
Cornwall, NY
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lake Welch beach closed

HARRIMAN – If you were planning to picnic or go swimming at Lake Welch Beach and Picnic Grounds in Harriman State Park this holiday weekend, you will have to find an alternative spot. The state has closed the area until further notice due to a harmful algal bloom that has affected all of Lake Welch.
HARRIMAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“The King of Hopewell Pizza”: New Pizzeria Open in the Hudson Valley

They say when your ears are ringing, it means someone is talking about you. For me, it means someone is talking about a new pizzeria. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but before moving back to the area in 2021, I've been living in different places across the United States for the past decade. Every time I relocated, I would try, and inevitably fail, to find pizza that lived up to the kind I used to wolf down in my hometown. Was I a snob? No, I'm just a New Yorker with standards. That's why a recent Facebook post in the East Fishkill Community group caught my eye.
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

West Point Class of 2026 takes oath to serve

WEST POINT – Following a day of military haircuts, issued uniforms, marching lessons, and the appropriate way to address upper-class members, the 1,200 members of the West Point Class of 2026 were sworn in on Monday evening. They were welcomed to the Long Gray Line by Army Chief of...
WEST POINT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Explains Sudden Name Change

People don't like change, especially when it happens to their favorite pizza joint. Sometimes change can be a good thing like when you get a brand new car, a promotion at work or when weed finally gets legalized in your state. Other times, it can be a huge bummer like when your favorite restaurant closes or you wake up to find out your wife is now dating a yoga instructor. But then there are times when change just isn't as big of a deal as it seems.
HUDSON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

In Newburgh, Mama Roux customers enjoy drag shows with Sunday brunch

Mama Roux, a restaurant in Newburgh, have teamed up with some performers to combine their brunch specials with a drag show. Victoria Bohmore is host and the leading lady. She’s been performing for more than two decades. Behind the hair and makeup is George Connelly, who was introduced to drag while working at a bar in Baltimore.
NEWBURGH, NY
foreigndesknews.com

Concerned Graduates of West Point Challenge Leadership of Military Academy: Letter

Three retired U.S. military officers—LTG Thomas McInerney, USAF; MG Paul Vallely, U.S. Army; and Colonel Andrew O’Meara Jr., U.S. Army—signed a letter authored by “Concerned Graduates of West Point and The Long Gray Line,” protesting against mandatory vaccinations, CRT classes, sanitary conditions, progressive political activism, and other “woke actions,” in the military academy.
WEST POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
sprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Dry Fly Coffee Company In New Paltz, NY

We’re road tripping today here on the Build-Outs of Coffee. We’re taking I-87 about 80 miles up from New York City and heading to the Hudson Valley to visit New Paltz, population 7,000. There you’ll find a soon-to-open cafe/roastery Dry Fly Coffee Roasters. After a two-year delay due to COVID and other hold-ups—many of this year’s Build-Outs entries can relate—the brand new 1,500-square-foot space is ready to throw open their doors next month.
NEW PALTZ, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Local food, brew and flowers have a summer place in Greenwood Lake

Dozens of customers and visitors greeted the vendors who appeared on a sunny breezy day at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, as Lakeside Farmers Market season recently got under way in the village of Greenwood Lake. Shepherd’s Eye Brewing Company, one of the many exhibitors who are new this season,...
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Top Model Judge Finds Terrifying Bugs in Woodstock, NY Backyard

They may not be the prettiest bugs in the Hudson Valley, but they have definitely caught the attention of an America's Next Top Model judge. That's because they showed up in his backyard in Woodstock, New York. Model and TV personality Nigel Barker, who is most notably known for his...
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Park Cuts Swim Days Due to Staffing Issues

A fun swimming destination in the Hudson Valley has been forced to close down for part of each week due to a lack of lifeguards. Finding lifeguards to work at local swimming pools and beaches has become a difficult task. Municipalities have been desperately trying to recruit help, increasing pay and offering bonuses to anyone qualified to serve as a lifeguard. The City of Poughkeepsie recently lifeguard salaries from $16 to $22 an hour and is now offering up to $1,500 in bonuses.
92.7 WOBM

This Diner is Named Among the Best in the United States and it’s RIGHT Here in New Jersey

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
RESTAURANTS
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
848
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy