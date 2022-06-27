Cornwall's Karrie Baloga qualifies for world junior championships

Going the distance has never been a problem for Karrie Baloga.

Her debut at 3,000 meters in the steeplechase was a rousing success on Saturday at the U.S. Junior Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Baloga, a Cornwall junior, ran with the lead group of three throughout the 7 ½ laps at Hayward Field and secured the second qualifying spot for the World Junior Championships in August.

“I had a lot of fun,’’ Baloga, 16, said. “It was a new experience but I’m glad I decided to do it.’’

Afterward, Baloga was able to don a Team USA uniform for the first time. She will compete at world juniors in Cali, Colombia. She has a heat race on Aug. 1 and the final is Aug. 4.

“It’s been a dream of mine (to run for Team USA) ever since I was little, (although) it might have been for soccer at that time,’’ Baloga said. “I never really thought of it being this early but I’m so excited to be able to represent the USA. … I got to put on the USA uniform for the first time … it was like unreal, wow.’’

Girls in high school run 2,000 meters in the steeplechase (boys run 3,000). Baloga is ranked No. 2 in the nation at 6:32.58, placing second at the state championships two weeks ago. Baloga said she was looking forward to stepping up to the 3,000 because that’s the distance she will compete at in college when she attends the University of Colorado starting in fall 2023.

Running 3,000 meters is not an issue for Baloga, a multiple champion at 1,500 and 3,000 on the track, as well as 5,000 on the cross-country trails. But the 3K steeplechase takes more of a toll with 35 barriers and seven water pit jumps to clear.

“It was neat … to sort of get used to the 3K steeple because I’ve never done it before,’’ Baloga said. “It was a new learning experience, taking things away from it and just learning from the race.’’

Managing her pace well by running each 400-meter lap a bit slower than if she was running the 2,000, Baloga locked into a three-way lead battle with Oregon’s Harper McClain and LSU’s Addison Stevenson. The trio ran the first 1,000 meters in 3 minutes, 22 seconds. McClain ran the next 1,000 in 3:31, taking a two-second lead on Baloga and Stevenson. McClain ran the last 1,000 in 3:29 to win in 10:23.35. Baloga ran 3:30 to take the silver in 10:27.13. Stevenson trailed off to take the U.S. alternate spot in 10:58.64.

“I didn’t really worry too much,’’ Baloga said of her race tactics. “I just tried to stay calm and trust myself and just make it feel like what I was used to in practice. I think the main thing was not to go out too fast, work my way into the race and just compete.

“I think the 3K is the real distance for people and I enjoyed it better than the 2K because … I’m a person who can run longer and be strong.’’

Ethiopia’s Sembo Alemayehu is No. 1 in the world junior rankings, running 9:09.19 a week ago. Stevenson is No. 14, McLain is No. 16 and Baloga is No. 24.

“I think I can run a faster time, which I'm hoping to do,’’ Baloga said.

