ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota VA hospitals, facilities saved from closure

By Jonathan Ellis, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, which includes Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune of South Dakota, announced Monday they will block the appointment of a commission that would review closing some Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The decision to block appointments to the nine-member Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission means that recommended closures in South Dakota will be averted.

Under the VA Missions Act, which passed in 2018, the Department of Veterans Affairs developed a list of recommended changes to its system. Those included eliminating emergency services at the hospital in Sioux Falls, shuttering the Wagner facility and reducing services in Hot Springs and Fort Meade to clinics.

The process established by the VA Missions Act, which Rounds opposed, was similar to the Base Realignment and Closure process that Rounds endured as governor. That commission developed military base closures, which could have closed Ellsworth Air Force Base. Ultimately, Ellsworth remained operational.

More: Recommendations call for cutting some Veterans Affairs services in South Dakota, including Sioux Falls

Rounds announced Monday while in Hot Springs, the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission would not be appointed by the Senate.

“Here in Hot Springs, we’re here to announce that we have found an option that we believe is going to work to stop the AIR Commission from being able to even consider closing the Hot Springs facility," Rounds said. "A group of us, some of us who are on the Veteran’s Affairs committee, are announcing today that we will as a group not allow for the nominations process to move forward for the individuals who would have been nominated by the president to create that commission. If the commission is not going to be established, they cannot make a recommendation. Therefore, our facility right now, as of today, should be safe. They should not be closed.”

In a joint statement, 10 senators, including Rounds and Thune, said the creation of the commission would not expand or strengthen health care services for the nation's veterans.

"The Commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21stcentury facilities — now and into the future,” the statement said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota VA hospitals, facilities saved from closure

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Top 10 Most Common Last Names in all of South Dakota

Go anywhere in the state of South Dakota and you'll likely hear some interesting and unique last names. That being said, you'll also find some of the same last names almost everywhere you go in the state. But what are the most common last names in the Mount Rushmore State? Here's a list of the top ten.
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases over 3,000; Hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,938 people have died during the pandemic, up two from 2,936 the previous week. The deaths were two men. New deaths were reported in the 70-79 (2) age range.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Rounds opposes downsizing VA facilities in South Dakota

HOT SPRINGS, S.D (KELO) — Today in Hot Springs, Senator Mike Rounds announced his opposition to the Department of Veterans Affairs decision to downsize VA facilities in South Dakota. Several years ago, Congress passed the Asset and Infrastructure Review Act as part of the VA Mission Act. It was...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Hot Springs, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Repeal of South Dakota Concealed Carry Fees takes effect tomorrow

Tomorrow (July 1, 2022), SB 212, which eliminates all concealed carry permitting fees in South Dakota, becomes law. “It will not cost you a penny to exercise your 2nd Amendment rights in South Dakota. We are even paying for your federal background checks,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “In South Dakota, we will always defend the rights of law-abiding gun owners to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their loved-ones.”
POLITICS
B102.7

Yikes! Watch Out For Dangerous Snakes in South Dakota Waters

There is nothing like fishing while relaxing on a boat on a warm summer day in South Dakota. But, here's the "catch." Not all South Dakota lakes and rivers are full of just fish. One South Dakota fisherman learned that lesson the hard way. There are several dangerous animals that...
gowatertown.net

First West Nile virus mosquito pool of the season detected in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first West Nile virus mosquito pool of the season has been detected in Brown County. State officials urge the public to take simple steps to protect themselves and their families against West Nile, which can cause fever, headaches, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle and joint aches.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
John Thune
newscenter1.tv

COVID numbers are on the rise again

RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, COVID numbers are on the rise throughout the state with Pennington County leading the way with 249 newly confirmed cases in the last week. Statewide as of June 29 there are 3,101 active cases, up...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Meet the man leading VCP tiny homes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eric Gage wants to always highlight the word “community” in the new Veterans Community Project. Gage, a Brandon graduate and South Dakota native, has taken over duties as the executive director for the Sioux Falls VCP village. He told KELOLAND News he wants the Sioux Falls community to continue to stay engaged with the VCP project.
sdpb.org

Group seeks statewide vote to make abortion legal again in South Dakota

A healthcare advocacy organization wants South Dakota voters to decide on the right to legal abortion with a potential constitutional ballot measure. If placed on the ballot and passed, the proposal from Dakotans for Health would reverse the state’s near total ban on abortion. The proposed language says the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospitals#Hospital#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Va Missions Act#Sioux Falls Rounds#Senate#The Air Commission
KELOLAND TV

Kut and Kill to end fertilization, mowing services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The saga of a Sioux Falls business continues after a chemical accident left many of its customers angry. KELOLAND News obtained a copy of a recent email the owner of Kut And Kill sent. The email informed customers he was cutting two of his...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Beast

Protesters and Police Clash at South Dakota Abortion Rights March

South Dakota police used smoke to disperse crowds and arrested at least two people after clashing with abortion-rights protesters in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The Argus Leader reports that after 100 demonstrators began blocking traffic, cops in riot gear ordered them to move—and then moved in when they refused. Police Chief John Thum pinned the blame on disorganization by protest leaders and said cops were kept in the dark about the plans. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defended a state law with no abortion exceptions for victims of rape and incest and said she will will ban telemedicine for abortion pills.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Wednesday Evening

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ALPENA, ARLINGTON,. BRIDGEWATER, BROOKINGS, CANISTOTA, DE SMET, EMERY, FLANDREAU,. HOWARD, HURON, LAKE PRESTON, MADISON, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, ORLAND,. PLANKINTON, SALEM, SIOUX FALLS, STICKNEY, WESSINGTON SPRINGS,. WHITE LAKE, AND WOONSOCKET. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS. OF THE...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
q957.com

Study ranks South Dakota as 35th best-educated state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study says South Dakota ranks as the 35th best-educated state in the nation. The study, conducted by Schoolaroo, a scholarship-finding company, looked at factors like educational attainment and school quality. In the region, Minnesota ranked best at 9th. Iowa was 19th, Nebraska...
EDUCATION
sdpb.org

Retiree preserves South Dakota history one photo at a time

History is all around us. And for more than two decades Sioux Falls retiree Gary Conradi has made it his mission to capture elements of South Dakota history through photographs. For more than two decades retired Raven Industries Chief Administrative Officer Gary Conradi has been on a mission to preserve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

This Tiny South Dakota Town Named ‘Safest’ in Entire State

The Mount Rushmore State (by and large) is a pretty safe state. However, some cities and towns have a much lower crime rate than others. As it turns out, the safest town in all of South Dakota is just an hour away from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls. And you may never even heard of the town that takes the top spot.
POLITICS
kelo.com

New S.D. AG cleans house less than a day on the job

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Newly appointed South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is cleaning house. The Associated Press confirms that South Dakota DCI Director David Natvig and chief of staff Tim Bormann were relieved of their duties Tuesday. Natvig and Bormann, appointed by Ravnsborg, were key figures in the...
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy