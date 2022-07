The Sleepy Eye Fire Department rescued a man from a grain bin Tuesday, turning a potentially tragic circumstance into one of relief. Fire crews responded at about 11:30 a.m. to an individual trapped in a grain bin about three miles west of Sleepy Eye. Fire Chief Ron Zinniel said the man was buried up to his neck in corn when rescue crews arrived. Zinniel declined to name the victim, but the New Ulm Journal identified him as Robert Nelson.

