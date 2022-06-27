ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County reports eight COVID-19 deaths in one week; Oregon cases up 7.1%

By Mike Stucka
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
New coronavirus cases increased 7.1% in Oregon in the week ending Sunday as the state added 10,876 cases. The previous week had 10,153 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked eighth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.2% from the week before, with 721,538 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.51% of the country's cases in the last week.

Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lane County reported 908 cases and eight deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 876 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 65,573 cases and 563 deaths.

Caregiver in COVID:Family hardship, pandemic doesn't stop bilingual Springfield graduate

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Benton County with 380 cases per 100,000 per week; Deschutes County with 353; and Klamath County with 349. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 2,415 cases; Washington County, with 1,666 cases; and Clackamas County, with 1,072. Weekly case counts rose in 18 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Marion, Washington and Clackamas counties.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Jackson County, with 459 cases from 566 a week earlier; in Douglas County, with 189 cases from 269; and in Columbia County, with 72 cases from 105.

In Oregon, 56 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 34 people were reported dead.

A total of 802,156 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,783 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 86,967,639 people have tested positive and 1,015,938 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 26. Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Vaccination update:COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than 5 making their way around the state

  • Last week: 910
  • The week before that: 803
  • Four weeks ago: 851

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 63,626
  • The week before that: 57,605
  • Four weeks ago: 54,872

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 39 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

