Application period now open for 2023 Historical Promotion Grants

VANCOUVER – Clark County residents can help prevent fires, injuries and pollution by properly disposing of fireworks after their Fourth of July celebrations. Improper disposal of fireworks puts waste and recycling workers at increased risk of injury from fires in their trucks and at transfer stations. And fireworks debris, if not properly cleaned up, can be washed into storm drains that lead to streams, rivers and lakes. Fireworks contain heavy metals and other chemicals that can harm fish and wildlife. To prevent waterway contamination, residents should sweep up and dispose of fireworks debris as soon as possible and avoid using fireworks near waterways.

