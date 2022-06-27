Application period now open for 2023 Historical Promotion Grants
VANCOUVER – The Clark County Council is accepting applications from local organizations for grants that encourage historic preservation and programs, including preservation of historic documents. The Historical Promotion Grants program is designed to increase awareness and education...
First Saturday events, Farmers Markets, and more planned for rest of the summer. The spring rain seemed to last a little longer than the norm this year, but it appears the weather, for the most part, has turned. It must be time to get out and celebrate outdoor, community-based events throughout Clark County.
VANCOUVER – Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about the upcoming Northeast 152nd Avenue project. Public Works staff will host a virtual open house from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, via WebEx. Residents will learn about the project’s design, environmental impacts, and construction timeline from county staff. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.
The Clark County Council has signed off on a report and model for vacant property in the county which eventually will help the county make changes as it plans for growth. During its June 21 meeting, the county council voted 3-2 to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model. The process to create the report and model played out through a monthslong hearing, which finally concluded earlier this month.
The Historic Trust will commemorate the Declaration of Independence with a range of fun, new, in-person events for all ages. On Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site will be the location for the first Summer Fest. The Fort Vancouver National Historic Site will sparkle with a full day of activities aimed at families and people of all ages.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has determined the Safe Rest Village opening at the former Sears Armory in Southwest Portland is inconsistent with the deed restrictions the city of Portland accepted when it acquired the property.
Bob Ortblad appeals to members of the Vancouver City Council not to endorse the LPA on July 11. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Vancouver City Council:. On July 11,...
Fireworks stands are permitted to operate in the city from July 1 through July 4. Being prepared, safe, and responsible is key to a fun and worry-free 4th of July celebration. Fireworks regulations in the city of Battle Ground allows residents to use fireworks for two days over the Independence Day Holiday – July 3 from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and July 4 from 9 a.m.-midnight.
VANCOUVER – Clark County residents can help prevent fires, injuries and pollution by properly disposing of fireworks after their Fourth of July celebrations. Improper disposal of fireworks puts waste and recycling workers at increased risk of injury from fires in their trucks and at transfer stations. And fireworks debris, if not properly cleaned up, can be washed into storm drains that lead to streams, rivers and lakes. Fireworks contain heavy metals and other chemicals that can harm fish and wildlife. To prevent waterway contamination, residents should sweep up and dispose of fireworks debris as soon as possible and avoid using fireworks near waterways.
CLARK COUNTY – Beginning Tuesday (July 5), travelers should expect delays during paving work on a nearly 10-mile stretch of Fourth Plain Boulevard, also called State Route 500, between Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Leadbetter Road near Camas. In addition to a safer, smoother roadway to preserve SR 500,...
A delegation of Portland elected officials and staff went to Denmark last week to learn about that country’s efforts to decarbonize industrial businesses. The group included Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, Bureau of Planning and Sustainability director Donnie Oliveira, Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, and Metro Councilor Duncan Hwang.
The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
Clark County Republican Party Chairman Joel Mattila responds to letter to the editor. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Since its inception, I have supported Clark County Today, even posting...
CAMAS – In advance of the upcoming summer season, the Camas-Washougal Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents that consumer fireworks can only be discharged on July 4 in Camas and Washougal. Additionally, a 2017 ordinance limits fireworks use in Washougal to safe and sane fireworks only. Any fireworks...
Dan Cain, the owner of Clark County-based Junk Management, uses his expertise to turn one person’s trash into a treasure for others. His business salvages junk from people’s property throughout Clark County and then repurposes it for other causes. One example of that is Cain’s garden which features...
As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
A years-long affordable housing project is finally complete, adding dozens of new homes in Washington County. However, as state leaders point out -- it is just one solution to a growing need for housing in Oregon as rent skyrockets faster than income for many.
