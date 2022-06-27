ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Application period now open for 2023 Historical Promotion Grants

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – The Clark County Council is accepting applications from local organizations for grants that encourage historic preservation and programs, including preservation of historic documents. The Historical Promotion Grants program is designed to increase awareness and education...

www.clarkcountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClarkCountyToday

Community events: Celebrate arts, foods, music throughout Clark County

First Saturday events, Farmers Markets, and more planned for rest of the summer. The spring rain seemed to last a little longer than the norm this year, but it appears the weather, for the most part, has turned. It must be time to get out and celebrate outdoor, community-based events throughout Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

County to host virtual open house for Northeast 152nd Avenue project June 29

VANCOUVER – Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about the upcoming Northeast 152nd Avenue project. Public Works staff will host a virtual open house from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, via WebEx. Residents will learn about the project’s design, environmental impacts, and construction timeline from county staff. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Council approves buildable lands model, report

The Clark County Council has signed off on a report and model for vacant property in the county which eventually will help the county make changes as it plans for growth. During its June 21 meeting, the county council voted 3-2 to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model. The process to create the report and model played out through a monthslong hearing, which finally concluded earlier this month.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
clarkcountylive.com

Historic Trust Hosts New Summer Fest

The Historic Trust will commemorate the Declaration of Independence with a range of fun, new, in-person events for all ages. On Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site will be the location for the first Summer Fest. The Fort Vancouver National Historic Site will sparkle with a full day of activities aimed at families and people of all ages.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Clark County, WA
Government
County
Clark County, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Fireworks: Planning a fun and safe celebration in Battle Ground

Fireworks stands are permitted to operate in the city from July 1 through July 4. Being prepared, safe, and responsible is key to a fun and worry-free 4th of July celebration. Fireworks regulations in the city of Battle Ground allows residents to use fireworks for two days over the Independence Day Holiday – July 3 from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and July 4 from 9 a.m.-midnight.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Area residents can prevent fires, injury and waterway contamination with proper fireworks disposal

VANCOUVER – Clark County residents can help prevent fires, injuries and pollution by properly disposing of fireworks after their Fourth of July celebrations. Improper disposal of fireworks puts waste and recycling workers at increased risk of injury from fires in their trucks and at transfer stations. And fireworks debris, if not properly cleaned up, can be washed into storm drains that lead to streams, rivers and lakes. Fireworks contain heavy metals and other chemicals that can harm fish and wildlife. To prevent waterway contamination, residents should sweep up and dispose of fireworks debris as soon as possible and avoid using fireworks near waterways.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#The Clark County Council#The County Council#Clark Co#Wa Communications
WWEEK

Portland Officials Travel to Denmark

A delegation of Portland elected officials and staff went to Denmark last week to learn about that country’s efforts to decarbonize industrial businesses. The group included Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, Bureau of Planning and Sustainability director Donnie Oliveira, Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, and Metro Councilor Duncan Hwang.
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Meth Stabilization Center Planned For Portland

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Homeless nonprofit fires whistleblower

Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: ‘It is easy for those on the sidelines to throw stones at those of us who are in the arena doing the good work of improving our country’

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Joel Mattila responds to letter to the editor. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Since its inception, I have supported Clark County Today, even posting...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Junk Management turns trash into treasure

Dan Cain, the owner of Clark County-based Junk Management, uses his expertise to turn one person’s trash into a treasure for others. His business salvages junk from people’s property throughout Clark County and then repurposes it for other causes. One example of that is Cain’s garden which features...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy