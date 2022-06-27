ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Moody urges Congress to pass Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ8OQ_0gNdjB6900

(The Center Square) – On National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging law enforcement officers and first responders who might be struggling with PTSD to take advantage of free resources. She’s also once again calling on Congress to pass a bill that will provide increased support for public safety officers.

“As we recognize National PTSD Awareness Day, I want to encourage anyone struggling, to seek help – especially our brave law enforcement officers,” Moody said. “These officers are exposed to traumatic events while protecting and serving the public, and these experiences can affect their mental health and leave them suffering in silence. No one should have to bear these burdens alone. There are caring professionals who want to help and are available around the clock – so any law enforcement officer struggling with PTSD, please seek help ≠ it may be the bravest act of your career.”

According to a new report published by the Ruderman Family Foundation, “police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.”

In 2020, 116 police officers committed suicide; 127 firefighters and EMS personnel also committed suicide.

“Shame and stigma, which are often associated with the suicide of first responders, lead to secrecy and silence surrounding the event, preventing appropriate processing of it by colleagues of the deceased. Programs aimed at promoting awareness of first responders’ mental health and at preventing suicide have not borne sufficient fruit so far,” the report states.

“There is an urgent need to improve the registration and research of first responder suicides,” it adds.

Approximately 100,000 active police officers in the U.S. suffer from PTSD, according to a 2020 report published by the U.S. Department of Justice; many also live with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, the report found.

“Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event – either experiencing it or witnessing it,” the Mayo Clinic states. “Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.

“Most people who go through traumatic events may have temporary difficulty adjusting and coping, but with time and good self-care, they usually get better. If the symptoms get worse, last for months or even years, and interfere with your day-to-day functioning, you may have PTSD.”

Moody and 52 attorneys general from states and territories have urged Congress to pass the Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022. The bill would support public safety officers suffering from PTSD by designating work-related PTSD as a “line-of duty” injury for eligible officers and those disabled from attempted suicide. It also would allow families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.

Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians are roughly 25 times more likely to develop PTSD compared to the general public, they wrote in a letter addressed to congressional leaders.

“Currently, public safety officers who have died or are disabled as a result of suicide, suicide attempts, or PTSD do not qualify for the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Program (PSOB), despite the fact that they are more likely to die by suicide than all other line-of-duty deaths combined,” they explain. They also cite a National Alliance on Mental Illness report that found that “1 in 4 police officers have had thoughts of suicide at least once in their lives.”

The bipartisan bill has been endorsed by the American Psychological Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants Benevolent Association, National Sheriffs Association, Blue H.E.L.P, the National Border Patrol Council, and the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee.

In addition to public and private resources available at the local and state level to help public safety officers, several resources exist nationwide, including confidential crisis hotlines.

Those in need can call:

Copline: 1-800-267-5463National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255Cop 2 Cop: 1-866-267-2267

Those seeking help and wanting to help can access a range of resources at BlueHelp.org. Its searchable database connects those seeking help with providers who offer emotional, financial, and spiritual assistance and those seeking training to help those in need with experienced professionals and resources. It also lists extensive suicide prevention resources, books, postvention resources, articles and departmental resources all free of charge.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Biden Signs Two Bills to Enhance Government Cybersecurity

President Joe Biden signed three bills into new law Tuesday, two of which focus on beefing up government cybersecurity, according to a White House press release. Bill S. 1097, titled the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, establishes an employee rotational program within the Federal Cyber Workforce. The workforce is a "diverse group of practitioners who govern, design, defend, analyze, administer, operate, and maintain our nation's data, systems and networks," according to the CIO Council.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

Florida asks judge to toss challenge to controversial "Don't say gay" law

TALLAHASSEE - Attorney General Ashley Moody's office is asking a federal judge to toss out a challenge to a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. Lawyers for the state filed a 60-page motion Monday arguing that U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor should dismiss the case filed by the LGBTQ-advocacy groups Equality Florida and Family Equality, students, parents and teachers. The law (HB 1557), which has drawn nationwide attention, prevents instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade and requires that such instruction be "age-appropriate ... in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Will closing the ‘boyfriend loophole’ in gun legislation save lives? Here’s what the research says

The U.S. Congress has passed a bipartisan gun safety bill, representing the first federal gun safety legislation to be passed in a generation. The legislation, which will now be signed into law by President Joe Biden, is limited in scope. But among its provisions is the closing of the so-called “boyfriend loophole” which allows some people with a record of domestic violence to still buy firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Slate

Next on the Supreme Court’s Chopping Block Is Protections for Victims of Gun Violence

Last week, the Supreme Court handed down two decisions indicating radical new directions for American law. This may be obvious when it comes to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which extinguished women’s constitutional rights to choose abortion. After all, in his concurrence Justice Clarence Thomas explicitly called for the reconsideration of all of the Supreme Court’s substantive due process precedents. The other case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, is a gun control case in which Thomas wrote for the majority, striking down a state law constraining who could carry guns in public.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

States prepare to defend gun laws after Supreme Court ruling 'invited open season' on firearm restrictions by overturning New York controls on concealed carry

Democratic states with more restrictive gun laws were scrambling on Friday to begin the process of fighting back after a Supreme Court decision a day earlier that overturned New York's concealed carry laws. The decision leaves them trying to figure out what concealed-carry controls they might still be able to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Prevention#Politics Federal#Ems
Stateline

States Want to Make it Easier to Use Red Flag Laws

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with news that President Biden has signed a gun safety package into law. With President Joe Biden signing legislation that will incentivize states to enact red flag laws, some states already are trying to find ways to make their current red flag laws more effective in preventing gun violence.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island gun reform bills now law

(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun law reform bills are now law, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor signed three into law Tuesday afternoon that, respectively, address large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms or ammunition, and bans open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles in public.
POLITICS
Source New Mexico

Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aiming to curtail conversion therapy, expand health care access and promote safe learning for LGBTQI+ people. The order is meant to counter laws in Republican-led states that restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ kids and their families. A senior administration official referenced Texas and Florida as two states where LGGTQI+ youth “have their rights under attack.”
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy