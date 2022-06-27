Darren Waller, Maxx Crosby headline Josh Jacobs' team in 'Battle for Vegas'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The scavenger hunt has begun. MGM Resorts kicked off its Wild Wild Quest -- a hunt for QR codes hidden across the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday. The scavenger hunt is set to run between June 29 and July 11, during which time QR codes will be unveiled in plain sight and in everyday objects at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur. Hints about where QR codes are hidden can be found online or on printed hint cards in guest rooms.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO