Kari Anne Hanusa

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
Casey Lynn Schwartz, age 30, Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz, age 1, and their unborn child (Earl Casey Schwartz) of Mayville went to Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as a result of an auto accident in Richfield. Casey Lynn was born the...
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service. Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business. “I...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
WAUPACA, Wis. — A New London woman is sentenced to six years in prison for providing the drugs that killed two people. April Hardegen was convicted in Waupaca County Court of two counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide and other charges. Kendra Rateau and Jordan May died after taking the...
A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning. The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street. Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones. The children were found unharmed. No other...
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the 12-year-old has been found. Deputies said he first went missing on Monday and explained he is safe. They ended by saying “thank you” in all caps. Original: Missing 12-year-old juvenile from Town of Scott, BCSO...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
The Waupaca County SWAT team responded to an armed standoff Monday, June 27, in Clintonville. At 7:20 p.m. Clintonville police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance complaint on the 100 block of North Main Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers made contact with family members who said a...
Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen, 31, to six years in state prison and four years of extended supervision. Hardegen appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 29. On Feb. 24, she entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 heroin-overdose deaths of...
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Over a dozen emergency crews assisted with a Door County house fire Sunday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department said crews responded to a grass fire that spread to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Drive around 10 a.m. Firefighters saw flames coming from the second...
