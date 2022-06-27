ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Anne Hanusa

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKari Anne Hanusa, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1984, in Green Bay, Wis., the daughter of Steven and Elaine Hanusa. Kari...

whby.com

Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
ALGOMA, WI
dodgecountypionier.com

Casey Lynn Schwartz and Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz

Casey Lynn Schwartz, age 30, Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz, age 1, and their unborn child (Earl Casey Schwartz) of Mayville went to Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as a result of an auto accident in Richfield. Casey Lynn was born the...
MAYVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular brunch café in Shawano County closing its doors

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service. Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business. “I...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

New London woman gets 6 years for OD deaths

WAUPACA, Wis. — A New London woman is sentenced to six years in prison for providing the drugs that killed two people. April Hardegen was convicted in Waupaca County Court of two counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide and other charges. Kendra Rateau and Jordan May died after taking the...
NEW LONDON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
whbl.com

Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo

WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WALDO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two girls found safe after search in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning. The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street. Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones. The children were found unharmed. No other...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Fox Crossing cleared

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 12-year-old from Town of Scott found, deputies report

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the 12-year-old has been found. Deputies said he first went missing on Monday and explained he is safe. They ended by saying “thank you” in all caps. Original: Missing 12-year-old juvenile from Town of Scott, BCSO...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Steven Avery moved to a Wisconsin medium-security prison

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
waupacanow.com

Armed standoff in Clintonville

The Waupaca County SWAT team responded to an armed standoff Monday, June 27, in Clintonville. At 7:20 p.m. Clintonville police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance complaint on the 100 block of North Main Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers made contact with family members who said a...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

Woman sentenced to six years in prison

Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen, 31, to six years in state prison and four years of extended supervision. Hardegen appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 29. On Feb. 24, she entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 heroin-overdose deaths of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Dog attack incident in Manitowoc solved

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Over a dozen emergency crews respond to Door County fire

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Over a dozen emergency crews assisted with a Door County house fire Sunday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department said crews responded to a grass fire that spread to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Drive around 10 a.m. Firefighters saw flames coming from the second...

