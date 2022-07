First Baptist Church in Forrest City, Arkansas was accused over the weekend of racially discriminating a Black family visiting their church. A woman shared on her social media page the details of how she felt two church members were out of line by first not letting them into the 11 A.M. worship service. She noted that one male member questioned why her family was there in the first place. After not being let in she questioned the other member, an older lady, if everyone was welcome at the church.

FORREST CITY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO