Lakeside Ashland, an entertainment complex in Ashland, has pushed back its planned opening date to Sept. 2, according to owner Nic Parks. The delay means that those living in mid-Missouri will be able to watch movies on the massive video screen outside as well as enjoy the nearby zipline and playground, which Parks said are expected to be completed in time for the rescheduled opening.

ASHLAND, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO