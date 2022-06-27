ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Senators Katie Muth and Lindsey Williams to Introduce Legislation Addressing Rising Prices Facing Working Families Across PA

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — Senators Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) and Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) are joining House Democrats in offering solutions for working families facing rising prices everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store shelves. They are proposing two pieces of legislation that address the roots of the economic challenges facing...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre calls Florida's 'Don't Say Gay Bill' discrimination and vows to defend school students as law takes effect

Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill went into effect Friday and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged students to file discrimination complaints if they feel they are the target of such behavior. 'Any student or parent who believes they are experiencing discrimination is encouraged to file a complaint with...
FLORIDA STATE
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy