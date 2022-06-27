Senators Katie Muth and Lindsey Williams to Introduce Legislation Addressing Rising Prices Facing Working Families Across PA
HARRISBURG, PA — Senators Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) and Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) are joining House Democrats in offering solutions for working families facing rising prices everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store shelves. They are proposing two pieces of legislation that address the roots of the economic challenges facing...www.mychesco.com
