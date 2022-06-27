ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Jean L. McPhail

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean L. (Kittoe) McPhail, 95, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, June 24, 2022. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon) Wednesday, June 29, 2022,at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00AM...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Jena M. Keller

Jena M. Keller, 89, of Richland Center, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Our House Senior Living facility in Richland Center. Jena was born on May 24, 1933 to Willard and Lula (Edgerly) Rohn. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lone Rock High School in 1951 and married Theron E. Keller on June 2, 1951. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2002.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Mitchel Stewart Simonson

Mitchel Stewart Simonson, age 21, passed away on June 24, 2022. He was born on September 12, 2000, to Nathan Simonson and Crystal Gavins in Madison, WI. Mitchel had the biggest smile that instantly put a smile on everyone else’s face, even if you were having a bad day; this is what everyone loved about him most, not to mention his contagious laugh that could fill a room of silence. He had the brightest, most sincere eyes that could tell a story. The most special thing about Mitchel was how huge his heart was; he was selfless in the way that he would put everyone else before himself as long as it made them happy and put a smile on their face. His family was incredibly important to him; he protected his younger siblings as they were his world and were beyond proud to call Nathan and Crystal his parents. Mitchel was always the life of the party and could change your mood in no time. He was the biggest risk-taker; always willing to experience new things and live life to the fullest. He had the goofiest personality that made you feel like you could be yourself around him. Mitchel was an amazing artist and was something he loved to do in his free time. He was a hard, determined worker; when he had something in mind, he was going to get it done no matter the circumstance. Mitchel also enjoyed watching movies and not only was listening to music an inspiration to him but so was playing music, which was another one of his many talents.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Diane Rappe

Diane Carol Rappe, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Frederick and Vivian (Bennett) Streber. Diane graduated from Madison East High School in 1960. She married Jack Rappe on...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

James J. Tuschen

James J. Tuschen, age 47, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born July 25, 1974, in Madison and was the son of Steven and Alice (Vanderbloemen) Tuschen. Jim spent his entire life in the Sun Prairie area where he went to school and later worked. Jim started working for the family business, Joe Tuschen Trucking, Inc. as a teenager. Throughout his life he could be found, either driving a semi-truck, hauling milk or doing the mechanical work and maintenance on the semis.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

John Frederich Hirsch

John Frederich Hirsch, 82, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2022, at his home of cancer. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Denise Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Connor Hughes

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Connor Hughes, loving son, passed away peacefully from heart failure at the age of 33. Connor was born on April 12, 1989, in Colorado Springs, CO to Edward and Mary (Ryan) Hughes. He moved to Melbourne, Florida with his family in 1997. He received his accounting degree from the University of Florida (UCF), and worked as an Accountant for 10 years in Sarasota, FL.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Channel 3000

