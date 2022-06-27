iPipeline Provides Advisors Excel with Unified Path Toward Accessing Core Data Analytics in Financial Services
EXTON, PA — iPipeline recently announced that Advisors Excel, a Topeka-based financial marketing organization, will leverage iPipeline’s services to obtain real-time metrics for analyzing product and operational performance, generate competitive benchmarking and create market penetration opportunities. Financial advisors within the Advisors Excel network will also be able to leverage these insights...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0