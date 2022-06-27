ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SCOTUS decision currently has no impact on abortions in Nevada

By Kyle Wilcox
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is one of several states where abortions are still legal despite the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. For those that need the option, there is help in Las Vegas. There are nine clinics...

news3lv.com

Comments / 5

 

Lincoln Report

3 Remarkable Small Towns in Nevada

It's common to think of Nevada as a desert state, and that's true, it's arid and many areas are unpopulated. But tucked away in the mountains and valleys are a number of small towns that offer a glimpse into the state's rich history and diverse culture.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Nevada GOP governor candidate to pay for statewide recount

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A candidate for Nevada governor who lost this month's Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome and made numerous unproven claims about the election process. Nevada’s Secretary...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra Nevada wildfire destroyed four structures and was a threat to more than 500 homes and other buildings, California authorities said Wednesday. The Rices Fire grew to 900 acres (364 hectares) along the Yuba River in Nevada County, California Department of Forestry and Fire...
Daily Beast

Proud Boy Brings a GUN to Protest Drag Queen Storytime at Nevada Library

As a group of children and their parents gathered for an entirely voluntary Drag Queen Storytime at Sparks Library in Nevada on Sunday afternoon, another group gathered outside of the building: Proud Boys members, protesting against LGBTQ rights. WRAL-TV reported that police were monitoring the small protest from a distance, but left when protesters began to disperse. At that point, however, a person in Proud Boys garb and carrying a gun approached the library, causing everyone outside—including children—to run into the building for protection. It’s unclear if the man was arrested or charged. Earlier this month, Proud Boys members interrupted another voluntary Drag Queen Story Hour at a library in California and hurled homophobic slurs.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre calls Florida's 'Don't Say Gay Bill' discrimination and vows to defend school students as law takes effect

Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill went into effect Friday and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged students to file discrimination complaints if they feel they are the target of such behavior. 'Any student or parent who believes they are experiencing discrimination is encouraged to file a complaint with...
FLORIDA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The 19th-Century Secret Society Preserving the History of the West

On the northern edge of Virginia City, Nevada, where silver once honeycombed the rocky slopes like arteries beneath the skin, lies a historical plaque commemorating the burial site of Mary Jane Simpson. Like other miners of the mid-19th century, she lived her days in darkness, working the miles of treacherous tunnels beneath the town. But Simpson had a few things they didn’t, starting with four legs and a tail.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV

