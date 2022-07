Alfred “Al” Knops, 68 of Hillsboro Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, June 30th at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a long illness. Al was born in Aachen Germany to Hubert and Hildegard Knops in 1953. Al’s family moved to Wheaton IL when he was a child and was raised there with his four siblings. After graduation from Glenbard North High School in 1971, Al enlisted in the Navy then married the love of his life, Sharen who he affectionately called “Sherry” in November of 1972. Al was an active Seabee until 1976 and was stationed in Brunswick ME where he earned a National Defense Service Medal. After the Navy, Al settled in Chippewa Falls WI then Wheaton IL where he worked as a union carpenter and raised his family. He returned to Wisconsin in 1991 and settled in Hillsboro on the farmland he always dreamed of owning. Al enjoyed hunting, gardening, canning, and spending time with his four-legged companion Rosie.

HILLSBORO, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO