Atlanta, GA

Trade Talks Between Hawks, Spurs Takes Surprising Turn

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

An Atlanta sports reporter tweets surprising news about trade talks between Spurs and Hawks.

The John Collins trade saga has been long and exhausting for Atlanta Hawks fans. Some of the league's top reporters indicated that a deal was imminent before the 2022 NBA Draft. However, last Thursday night's draft passed without any major moves.

However, a potential trade for San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is still not out of the question. San Antonio's front office has let it be known that they want a "Jrue Holiday-like package," which would mean Collins plus three first round picks.

But just moments ago, the trade drama took another unexpected turn. Zach Klein of Atlanta's ABC affiliate tweeted shocking news. Klein wrote, "In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many believe Hawks on verge of trading for San Antonio's All-Star guard Dejounte Murray - However, it's looking like John Collins is not part of deal. Would be Gallo & multiple 1st round picks. Spurs prepping for future & '23 draft."

The last we heard from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report was that San Antonio was doing their due diligence on Collins. Even if the Spurs want to tank next season as part of a larger rebuild, the goal is always to extract the most assets from your trade partner. So the idea of trading for Danilo Gallinari, albeit a player on an expiring contract, seems far-fetched.

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young have shown interest in teaming up.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As some fans have pointed out, it doesn't necessarily mean Collins would stay in Atlanta. The 24-year-old power forward could be dealt to a third team as part of a larger trade.

Regardless of what happens with the trade talks between the two organizations, Atlanta must make a decision on Gallinari's future by Thursday . Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

