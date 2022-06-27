ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon officials asking residents to conserve water

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

SHELDON , Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland town has issued a water watch.

The City of Sheldon posted on Facebook on Monday to remind the community to conserve water during the summer months. An official with the city said the water watch is currently voluntary as they’ve noticed water levels spiking recently with the hot temperatures.

Under a water watch, the city is asking residents to follow the guidelines posted below.

  1. Water lawns, shrubs, or gardens after 8:30 p.m. and before 8 a.m.
  2. Do not fill up private pools, kid’s pools, or any outdoor pool or pond.
  3. Do not wash streets, parking lots, sidewalks, or outside of buildings.
  4. Do not clean commercial equipment, machinery, industrial equipment, or interior spaces unless essential.
  5. Water should only be served at restaurants when customers request it.

If anyone has any questions about the current recommendations, the city can be reached by phone at 712-324-4651.

