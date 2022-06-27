ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Bound for Triple-A

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Pirates optioned Mitchell to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Mitchell was dropped from the 26-man active roster to create room...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Optioned after poor outing

The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The soft-throwing lefty yielded four runs on eight hits Thursday versus Toronto, which was his first appearance since June 5. Yarbrough and his 5.82 ERA through 34 innings will likely see more big-league innings this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Reinstated by Pirates

Marcano (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Marcano tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, but he recently appeared in three rehab games and went 1-for-9 with three runs, two stolen bases, four walks and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old carved out relatively consistent playing time leading up to his absence and should have a chance to regain at-bats after Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from college basketball's 2022 transfer portal cycle: Illinois, Miami land potential stars

Nearly all of college basketball's major offseason transfer action is complete after another whirlwind year in which more than 1,700 Division I players entered the portal. We've been tracking the mayhem for the last several months through the top 25 individual transfers, but now it's time to figure out who the winners and losers were from a team perspective.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Sports

By committing to Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates could be repeating mistakes that stunted once-promising career

In October 2019, at the age of 15, Emoni Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Those were the words beside Bates' face. Underneath his chin, it read "Magic, Michael, LeBron ... And the 15-year-old Who's Next in Line." In the second paragraph of the accompanying story, written by Michael Rosenberg, a college assistant called Bates "the best player I've ever seen."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Big 12 strength of schedule rankings 2022: Contenders Baylor, Texas face more difficult paths than Oklahoma

The Big 12 is set to enter its final year as a 10-team conference. In a sport that only features 12 regular-season games, the schedule can dramatically influence where a program ends up. Even though every team plays each other in the Big 12 round robin, key nonconference matchups -- along with potentially having five road conference games -- can shape the field. Playing conference contenders Baylor or Oklahoma on the road is a tall task for a contender, let alone those attempting to make a bowl game.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Christopher Morel: Raps five hits in rout

Went 5-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBI in Thursday's 15-7 victory versus Cincinnati. Reds pitchers were unable to keep Morel off the basepaths in the contest, as he racked up a career-best five hits and fell a triple short of the cycle. He capped his performance with an eighth-inning solo homer that traveled an estimated 440 feet. Morel has now gone deep in consecutive games for the second time this season and is 8-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and six runs over his past three contests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Clippers' John Wall: Inks two-year deal with Clips

Wall and the Clippers agreed Friday to a two-year, $13.2 million contract, per Klutch Sports Group. Wall joins the Clippers after a contract buyout with the Rockets. Wall hasn't played since April of 2020, as he sat out all of last season with Houston looking to develop young players. The 31-year-old, five-time All-Star will presumably slot into the starting point guard spot, forming a formidable Clippers rotation that includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, plus a myriad of skilled and experienced role players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Not starting Thursday

Rivas isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Rivas started in the last five games and went 4-for-18 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts during that span. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting seventh Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice

Haniger (ankle) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger has also been doing some light jogging every morning and has noticed improvement over time in terms of his comfort level. The veteran outfielder's turn on the field Tuesday represented his first time swinging the bat during his rehab process, and he remains optimistic he'll soon be able to undertake sprints and agility exercises as well.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Riding pine Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Alfaro went 3-for-13 with two doubles, five RBI and five strikeouts over his last three games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
SAN DIEGO, CA

