Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Cast off 40-man roster

 3 days ago

The Pirates designated Banda for assignment Monday. Banda was booted off the 40-man roster...

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Optioned after poor outing

The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The soft-throwing lefty yielded four runs on eight hits Thursday versus Toronto, which was his first appearance since June 5. Yarbrough and his 5.82 ERA through 34 innings will likely see more big-league innings this season.
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Reinstated by Pirates

Marcano (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Marcano tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, but he recently appeared in three rehab games and went 1-for-9 with three runs, two stolen bases, four walks and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old carved out relatively consistent playing time leading up to his absence and should have a chance to regain at-bats after Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Not starting Thursday

Rivas isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Rivas started in the last five games and went 4-for-18 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts during that span. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting seventh Thursday.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice

Haniger (ankle) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger has also been doing some light jogging every morning and has noticed improvement over time in terms of his comfort level. The veteran outfielder's turn on the field Tuesday represented his first time swinging the bat during his rehab process, and he remains optimistic he'll soon be able to undertake sprints and agility exercises as well.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Riding pine Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Alfaro went 3-for-13 with two doubles, five RBI and five strikeouts over his last three games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Raps five hits in rout

Went 5-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBI in Thursday's 15-7 victory versus Cincinnati. Reds pitchers were unable to keep Morel off the basepaths in the contest, as he racked up a career-best five hits and fell a triple short of the cycle. He capped his performance with an eighth-inning solo homer that traveled an estimated 440 feet. Morel has now gone deep in consecutive games for the second time this season and is 8-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and six runs over his past three contests.
