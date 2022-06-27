ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Azteca loses second tournament final in a week with 9-1 loss in 'Bado championship

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mla86_0gNdgLSg00

For the second straight weekend, the Pueblo Azteca 18U baseball team made it to the finals of a prestigious local tournament only to come up short in the final game.

After losing in the championship game of the Tony Andenucio Memorial Baseball Tournament last weekend, Azteca 18U made another deep run in the Artie Escobado Memorial Tournament this week but had its heart broken yet again in a 9-1 loss to the Colton Nighthawks.

After taking down familiar foe 4C Prime — Azteca’s semifinal opponent in last week’s ‘Nuch, as well as this week’s ‘Bado — in a 5-2 victory, the team had its hands full with the Nighthawks, arguably the most talented team in the tournament.

The Nighthawks got off to a quick start in the championship game, blanking Azteca in the first inning and then promptly putting up three runs of its own.

Azteca batters could not keep up with the speed of the Nighthawks’ pitches and they lost 9-1 in a lopsided affair.

Despite the final score of the championship game, the tournament was a strong showing overall for Azteca, a team that has shown a lot of promise over the past two weeks’ tournaments and will seek to build upon those successes in the future.

“(It was) good quality baseball and that's what we prefer. We're just glad we're playing good baseball and we're glad we're in situations where we can extend weekends and get as much baseball as we can in,” Azteca Coach Dylan Gavin said.

“We're really thankful that we keep winning close ball games and getting to play more baseball and that's what's going to benefit these guys. (I’m) just really proud to be the coach of these guys. They're an awesome group of kids.”

While Azteca is earning a reputation as a contender in the summer baseball scene, Gavin said he wants his players to stay humble and concentrate on their progression, rather than what other say about their play.

“What anyone else has to say, that's kind of up to them. We're just going to kind of stick to what we do,” Gavin said. “That's prepare and practice and then come out and compete and really enjoy each other and have a good time as teammates and everything like that. And we'll kind of leave all that discussion of how good we are … up to the other people.”

All-Star selections

Here are this year's 2022 Artie Escobado Memorial Tournament all-stars:

Bercovich 35 Honors

Cameron Miller

Emmit Phinney

4C Prime

Ronan Hella

David Cooper

Azteca 18U

Jace Barger

Mike Casillas

Jake Olguin-Pacheco

Colton Nighthawks

Eli Lopez

Carter Garate

Brandon Leon

Matt Lorenzano

MVP Award

Bryan Martinez – Colton Nighthawks

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter @chowebacca

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado State Fair All Star Lineup Has Something for Everyone

Time is ticking and we are getting closer and closer to the Colorado State fair which is sure to delight everyone in attendance. The Colorado State Fair is jam-packed with performances from musicians, comedians, and even Monster Trucks!. What is the 2022 Colorado State Fair?. The Colorado State Fair is...
KXRM

Help name a Pueblo road!

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County wants your help naming a road! It would be a new road that will connect Pueblo Boulevard to Joe Martinez Boulevard and South Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West. The County is looking for suggestions for names. There will be two public meetings to inform the public about the project, and […]
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

T.I., Eddie Montgomery join Colorado State Fair lineup

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair entertainment lineup is growing even larger ahead of this summer's celebration. T.I., Eddie Montgomery, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, and Lou Gramm and Berlin are among the acts that have been added to the 150th annual event. The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo, CO
Sports
KXRM

Free farmer’s market this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmer’s market is taking place this Saturday in the southeast part of Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. Yevgeniya Tsyganok, the Food Pantry Coordinator, stopped by FOX21 to discuss what attendees can expect. The first market […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Tournament#The Colton Nighthawks
KKTV

One Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo officials have deemed the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins a homicide. Her family now searches for justice, while commemorating her life. WATCH: 'Stanley Cup baby' named after Avalanche player, born the day the Avs won!. Updated: 13 hours ago. A little bundle of joy was born the same day...
KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a suspicious death at a home in Pueblo West on Monday. At about 10:45 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 block of East Clarion Drive on a report of a woman who was unresponsive. When deputies arrived, they found the woman deceased. […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Colorado man violently gored by bison at national park

According to officials at Yellowstone National Park, a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was gored by a bull bison at the destination on June 27. The man was walking along a boardwalk near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when the bison charged his group. The group did not leave the area as the bison continued to charge, ultimately striking and goring the man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
KKTV

Carjacking and short police chase in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect remains on the run following a carjacking and brief police chase in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Police are reporting someone had their truck stolen at gunpoint in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Chuckwagon Road on the northwest side of the city. Later in the day, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle driving erratically.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

False report of an active shooter at Walmart south of Colorado Springs in Fountain leads to an arrest

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a serious charge after police say he made a fake 911 call. The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday for the Fountain Walmart off Highway 85. The person calling claimed there was an active shooter. The store was evacuated, and police rushed to the scene. When officers arrived at the area, they were able to quickly determine the report was a lie.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Man who shot at officers in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The suspect who shot at Pueblo Police officers near the Walmart on Dillon Drive in Pueblo on Wednesday has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Just after 3:15 p.m. on June 29, a man shot a woman near the Walmart, and she called police to give them a description of the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

COVID-19 testing sites reduced to one in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is reducing the number of state-run COVID-19 testing sites. Beginning in July, Pueblo will only have one location. The site outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds, at the corner of Acero and Mesa Avenue, is closing on June...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing in northeast Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is in critical condition after smashing through a fence and ending up in a residential backyard Monday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Hickorywood Drive near Woodmen and Rangewood, where the driver was reportedly trapped in her car. Officers...
KXRM

4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Pueblo Riverwalk

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo Foundation has planned a community event that will include a fireworks show, food vendors, live entertainment performed by Rhett Haney, and a posting of our nation’s colors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. The Foundation will be closing Alan Hamel Avenue and Main Street to ensure […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
936
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy