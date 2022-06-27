ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Star

OSHA cites 2 contractors in connection with 2021 death at Caterpillar foundry in Mapleton

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlOjI_0gNdgCW900

nullPEORIA — The federal agency responsible for workplace safety cited two contractors in connection with the death of a man at Caterpillar's Mapleton foundry last December.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration faulted Illinois Crane Inc. and Schaefer Electric, both of Peoria, for safety violations after the death of Scott Adams , of East Peoria, on Dec. 23, 2021.

Adams is believed to have stepped off a ladder before falling 24 feet to his death through a hole in the floor, according to an initial investigation by OSHA. The agency determined employees were not protected from falls as required by law.

Illinois Crane and Adams, an electrician, were evaluating work that was to be done to an electrical junction box as part of a skip hoist construction project when the accident occurred.OSHA cited Illinois Crane for failing to protect employees on walking/working surfaces more than six feet above the lower level from falling through holes. Inspectors found the company did not ensure the use of personal fall arrest systems, adequate floor hole covers or guardrail systems. Illinois Crane faces a fine of $87,016.

Related: Peoria man identified as the person who died at Caterpillar foundry in Mapleton

Schaefer Electric was cited for failing to inspect job sites and evaluate for hazards, and train workers to recognize fall hazards or take appropriate safety precautions to minimize danger. The company faces a fine of $10,151.

Both companies have 15 business days from receipt of citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

In its 2020 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 24 workers died in Illinois as a result of falls. A total of 135 worker deaths were reported in Illinois in 2020.

OSHA is also investigating the death of Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria , who died June 2 after falling into a crucible filled with liquid metal.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: OSHA cites 2 contractors in connection with 2021 death at Caterpillar foundry in Mapleton

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Fines Follow Deadly Fall at Caterpillar Foundry

Two central Illinois contractors face nearly $100,000 in combined penalties for violating federal rules related to fall protection. The investigation stemmed from a fatal accident at construction and mining equipment giant Caterpillar’s foundry in Mapleton, Illinois, late last year. Lead contractor Illinois Crane and fellow Peoria company Schaefer Electric...
MAPLETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two contractors cited in case of Caterpillar electrician’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal workplace safety inspectors have determined that two contractors are responsible for exposing workers to fall hazards, such as the fall that killed Scott W. Adams at the Mapleton foundry last December. OSHA conducted an investigation into Adams’ death, and in doing so, learned that...
hoiabc.com

Renters worried after week without hot water and notice from city

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria renters are concerned on where they might be living after having no hot water for eight days. The city left a notice saying if their landlord does not fix the hot water they are out of a home. It’s been eight days...
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois gas pump sticker lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over an Illinois gas pump sticker mandate. Beginning July 1, all Illinois gas stations will be required to place a 4×8 inch sign on pumps that reads: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Caterpillar#Illinois Crane Inc
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash sends four to the hospital

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Four people are expected to be OK after a rollover crash with entrapment in the southbound lanes of Route 6 south of War Memorial Drive in Peoria Thursday. The Peoria Fire Department says two people were trapped inside the vehicle and were freed after...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed on I-72 crash was a Lucky Horseshoes pitcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man who was killed in a crash on Interstate-72 on Thursday morning has been identified as Lucas Otto of Arthur, Illinois. Otto, 20, was a pitcher for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, which is a U.S. Prospect League and collegiate summer league baseball team. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Starting Friday, Illinois will waive tax on groceries, gas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Beginning Friday, July 1st, Illinois will waive tax on groceries and gas. The temporary initiative, which will last one year, is designed to ease the effects of inflation on residents. The budget plan going into effect on Friday will: – Suspend for one year the 1% sales tax on groceries. The […]
wcbu.org

Illinois EPA set to review Edwards coal ash pond closure plan soon

Vistra is set to submit its plan to close the ash pond at the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant south of Bartonville by the end of this month. The proposal to cap the unlined coal ash pond in place instead of moving the ash to another location is raising concerns among some environmentalists.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield firefighters battle two-alarm fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 30 firefighters were needed in Springfield to extinguish a fire that broke out in mixed-occupancy building on Wednesday. Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive at 2936 South MacArthur Boulevard at 12:44 p.m. They reported that the rear of the building was fully engulfed in flames and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Structure fire in Bloomington reported Wednesday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Firefighters Union posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they had dispatched at least nine emergency vehicles to a structure fire at Market and Lee streets. This was later confirmed in the Fire Department’s press release. Arriving units reported to an active fire...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

New thrift store opens to help addiction program

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Adult and Teen Challenge Greater Midwest now have a new thrift store in East Peoria. The new shop opened in what was Martin’s Furniture Store for over 70 years. Adult Teen Challenge is a faith-based, 12-month residential addiction program for men ages 18...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Man killed in I-72 crash identified

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

New Illinois effort sharing crime-gun data

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois has launched a new program to help investigate gun crimes. Crime Gun Connect will digitize gun records, making it easier for law enforcement agencies to trace crime-gun records. "To solve crimes committed using firearms, we are turning more and more towards technology and increasing information sharing opportunities to help expand the reach and coordination of law enforcement agencies and the justice system," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "ISP created a portal that has grown over the years into a one-stop-shop where law enforcement can get intelligence for crime-gun related enforcement, and now includes...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County coroner: Man dead after crash on I-72

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after a crash early Thursday morning in Springfield. It was on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. Coroner Jim Allmon said the driver, a 20-year-old man, was found dead at the scene. Officers are investigating how the crash happened.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Casa Real Moving in Springfield, No Opening Date Set For South Jacksonville Location

A former Jacksonville businessman is shuffling locations of a popular restaurant in Springfield. Jose Lopez, owner of Casa Real, vacated Casa Real from 3100 West White Oaks Drive in Springfield’s west end in May and sold the property. According to the Springfield Business Journal, the property sold to Raising...
Journal Star

Journal Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy