American Power Group To Showcase Their V6000 Class 8 Truck Dual Fuel Technology At The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's August 2022 National Convention

Active changes to save water have a direct impact on ongoing drought. Sacramento, Calif. – California is experiencing its third consecutive dry year, and while dry spells aren’t new, the current severe drought conditions call for an increase in water conservation efforts inside and outside of homes. Replacing the lawn with water smart plants is one way to take immediate water saving action and have a direct impact on the state’s ongoing drought.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO