ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

American Power Group To Showcase Their V6000 Class 8 Truck Dual Fuel Technology At The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's August 2022 National Convention

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / American Power Group Corporation ('APG') (OTC PINK:APGI) announced they will be showcasing their V6000 Dual Fuel Technology for existing Class 8 diesel-powered trucks to the members attending the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's ('NSRMCA') 2022 National Convention to be held August...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Deadline fast approaching for 2,000 Sacramento Co. businesses to register and offer retirement plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The clock is ticking for thousands of small businesses that employ between five and 50 workers and don't offer them retirement plans. They have until Thursday to register and offer retirement accounts to employees through theCalSavers Retirement Savings Program. Katie Selenski, CalSavers executive director said there...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Wednesday approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan that includesmoney to cover abortions for women who can't afford them and the health care costs for low-income adults living in the country illegally while sending cash payments to most taxpayers to help offset record-high gas prices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Sacramento, CA
Business
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Cars
FOX40

Sacramento County to require residents to recycle organic waste

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will soon require residents to use green waste bins to separate their organic materials.  Starting July 1, Sacramento residents can no longer dump organic waste into regular garbage bins in an effort to divert organic materials from entering landfills.  Here’s what to put in your organic carts.  Fruit and […]
FOX40

Where does the money from 4th of July fireworks stands go?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands across the Sacramento region and other areas in California began selling “safe and sane” items Tuesday.   Sales for “safe and sane” fireworks end on Fourth of the July in permitted areas in the state, while certain areas of California ban all fireworks due to the threats of wildfires, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ognsc.com

Three Lawn Replacement Myths Debunked

Active changes to save water have a direct impact on ongoing drought. Sacramento, Calif. – California is experiencing its third consecutive dry year, and while dry spells aren’t new, the current severe drought conditions call for an increase in water conservation efforts inside and outside of homes. Replacing the lawn with water smart plants is one way to take immediate water saving action and have a direct impact on the state’s ongoing drought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Natural Gas#National Convention#Washington Dc#Diesel Fuel#Vehicles#Algona#Apg#Nsrmca#Carb Executive Orders#Sapphire Gas Solutions#Rng#Lng
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln approves hotel incentive program

Lincoln City Council unanimously approved a hotel incentive program from the city’s Economic Development Committee during Tuesday’s council meeting. According to an Economic Development Committee report, Lincoln has only been able to recently construct one hotel, not including Thunder Valley Resort, and that’s a Holiday Inn Express and Suites, located on Ferrari Ranch Road.
LINCOLN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Rices Fire In Northern California Spurs Evacuations

Update at 10:45am: The Rices Fire has grown to 768 acres. There is still no containment, according to the incident command team. Original story posted at 6:16am: Nevada County, CA — One of the first major wildfire incidents in the Northern California region this summer season erupted yesterday and forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Patterson resigns from Rocklin City Council

Running for State Assembly in a November runoff, six-year Rocklin City Councilman Joe Patterson resigned from the council this week to allow residents to vote on his successor. Two years are left on Patterson's council term. Patterson was first elected to the council in 2016, served as mayor in 2019...
ROCKLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
sacramentocityexpress.com

See how these new ‘multi-service teams’ are helping both unsheltered residents and businesses

The City of Sacramento’s Department of Community Response has partnered with local organizations to conduct outreach to people experiencing homelessness in the central city and connect them with shelter space and other services. The newly formed Central City Multi-Service Teams were created by DCR, Hope Cooperative, Midtown Association and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Red Hawk Casino hotel, amusement center taking shape

Red Hawk Casino celebrated the “topping off” of its new hotel construction with a special ceremony just over a week ago as the facility prepares to soon host entertainment as well as hotel guests. The “topping off” of a construction project highlights when the top floor of the...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy