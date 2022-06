OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV)(OTCQX:EVTVD), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the 'Company'or 'Envirotech'), has announced a partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) to assist with the Company's first U.S.-based, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Osceola. The agreement will aid in facility construction and expansion, in addition to hiring and training efforts to bring more than 850 full-time employees to Mississippi County. The incentive package is worth up to $27 million for Envirotech if fully realized.

