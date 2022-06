The United States women's national team defeated Colombia 2-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Tuesday night. The USWNT swept the two-game series against the South Americans as Sofia Huerta forced an own goal after her service into the box was headed in by Colombia defender Manuela Venegas. Kelley O'Hara scored the second goal in the 77th minute after a lengthy lightning delay postponed the final 15 minutes of the game.

SANDY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO