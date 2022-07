PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County 911 dispatcher accused in a lawsuit of failing to send help for a dying woman is facing charges. Leon Price is charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the law. He turned himself in on Wednesday.The Greene County District Attorney's Office said the dispatcher denied medical services to Diana Kronk when there were three ambulances available for dispatch.District Attorney Dave Russo alleges Price's actions were reckless and resulted in the woman's death. He said Price violated protocol and the county's procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to help the...

