ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kirk Franklin ‘Passes The Baton’ To Maverick City Music At The BET Awards

By Get Up!
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qb2uS_0gNdeKeN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Thr2_0gNdeKeN00

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

The 2022 BET Awards was a special one for Maverick City Music . The award-winning collective joined Kirk Franklin for a medley of songs including “ Kingdom “, the classic “ Melodies From Heaven ” and Sean “Love” Combs for the song “ I’ll Be Missing You ” during his Lifetime Achievement Award tribute .

See Performance Below:

Multiple-time BET Award winner Franklin, along with rapper Lil Baby won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for the song “ We Win ” from the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack at last night’s event. During his acceptance speech, Franklin took the time to bring Maverick City Music on stage to “pass the baton” instead of taking home the honor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch Franklin’s speech below:

Read Franklin’s speech below:

I’ve been blessed to have an opportunity to win this award before. And I’ve been blessed to be in front of the most beautiful people in the world, my people, my entire career. My people are the most talented, the most gifted the most anointed. And, and my job is to not only serve you, but my job is to serve the next generation. I have up here, the next generation. And one thing that I’ve always had a problem with when it comes to our, to our elders, a lot of times they will hold the position until they die. And they don’t pass the baton and they die with the baton.

So many of us, so many of us died in financial poverty, because those that had the wealth did not pass the baton. So many, so many black churches died in ignorance because the pastor would not step down and pass the baton. So tonight, because I’ve been blessed, I want to be a blessing to the next generation. Maverick City deserves this baton. This award, I want to embrace it to Maverick city, the next generation of gospel music. Give it up for them right now.

An incredible honor from Franklin and an amazing look for Maverick City Music and Gospel music’s young bright stars.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Performs “Kingdom” on the Juneteenth Edition of the View

RELATED: Maverick City Music Set To Make History At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

READ MORE STORIES:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

2022 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!

The 2022 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists like Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Rasheed Wallace
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Lil Baby
HipHopDX.com

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Shows Up For Rare Performance Alongside Diddy At 2022 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Diddy was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26). While special guests such as Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim and Jodeci were pretty much expected to show up as part of the tribute to the Bad Boy Records CEO, when Shyne sauntered onstage to join Diddy for a few bars, it was surprising to some.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

From Diddy to Brandy, Check Out the Best Performances From the 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and it was a night full of memorable performances and impactful moments. Lizzo opened the show by delivering a dazzling performance of her hit "About Damn Time," followed by Jack Harlow, who performed "Poison" with Lil Wayne before bringing out Brandy for "First Class." Their epic performance even had Brandy's brother, Ray J, dancing in the audience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 BET Awards

Stars arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2022 BET Awards, with Taraji P. Henson kicking off the night as the show’s host. Janelle Monae presented the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award to Jazmine Sullivan, followed by The Weeknd for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Meanwhile, Tems took home two trophies for Best Collaboration and Best International Act as Latto was awarded Best New Artist. Zendaya was crowned Best Actress for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Bet Awards#Grammy Awards#Gospel Music
Billboard

How the BET Awards Are Responding to Lil Nas X, Celebrating Diddy & Leaning ‘Into the Music’

It’ll be “Culture’s Biggest Night.” That’s what BET Networks is promising when the 2022 BET Awards air live Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. EST. And with host Taraji P. Henson presiding over a performance lineup that boasts a newly added Lil Wayne joining Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and many others, the promise sounds more like a guarantee. And that’s not even counting the artists who will be paying tribute to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Sean “Diddy” Combs: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans and Bryson Tiller, among others.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

2022 BET Awards Performers: Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Chlöe, Chance the Rapper, Babyface and More

Prepare for some amazing performances at the 2022 BET Awards! On Thursday, the network released the names of the night's big performers taking the stage on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual awards show will be hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, and features an impressive lineup of musicians putting on their best moves for their fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Daz Dillinger Announces Retirement From Rap

Daz Dillinger is calling it quits on the rap game. On June 25, The Dogg Pound rapper announced he will be retiring. Daz made the revelation via Instagram, sharing the news with his over 633,000 followers. “The legend has officially retired. Not my problem anymore,” the post reads. The...
HIP HOP
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

61
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy