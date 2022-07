VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]

2 DAYS AGO