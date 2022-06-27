Talk of the Town: Summer Concert Series

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Your Radio Place

Recipes sought for Barnesville mansion fundraiser cookbook

BARNESVILLE Ohio — Do you have a famous recipe you would like to share?. As part of a fundraiser, the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville plans to release a custom cookbook. They would love it if you could share a handful of your favorite recipes with them to include in it.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
Knox Pages

Knox Pages historian Mark Jordan to revisit Murder Ridge mystery

MOUNT VERNON – On Thursday, June 30, the Chautauqua Series presents Mark Jordan bringing to life yet another local murder mystery, Cletus Reese and Murder Ridge. The Knox Pages historian has presented many Chautauquas and is the author of “The Ceely Rose Murders at Malabar Farm.” He has presented his investigative research and reporting of the early 1900s Maplehurst Murder in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! schedule of events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM this Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show. Activities schedule. 11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival. More than 100 local...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Australian Shepherd cross puppies

Australian Shepherd cross puppies, 5 females, 3 males, born 5/12/22, will be ready to go at 6 weeks. $200 for merles, $150 for tricolored. Mother is Australian Shepherd, Father is English Shepherd/Border Collie Cross. Contact:. David Detweiler. 7855 Blair Rd. Fredericktown, OH 43019.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

Rolling Hills School Board welcomes new Superintendent, Hires new MHS Principal

BYESVILLE, Ohio–During their regular June meeting, the Rolling Hills Local Schools, Board of Education welcomed incoming Superintendent Devvon Dettra, and thanked outgoing Superintendent Scott Golec for his tenure as Superintendent. However, as it turns out, Golec isn’t going too far. In a special report, Board President John Urdak...
BYESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Howard "Sam" Patterson

Howard “Sam” Patterson, 80 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Howard Owen Patterson and Jean Porter. He worked at Ballas Egg for 20 years where he retired in 2016. He was a member of the Elks in Athens, Ohio. In his spare time, Sam loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to all their sporting events and activities. Sam also loved his family gatherings and reunions.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

“Make Muskingum Home” Application Process to Begin July 1

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Make Muskingum Home,” a recently established talent attraction and retention program in Muskingum County, will begin accepting applications starting Friday, July 1. The program will make payments toward student loan debt of up to $10,000 a year for five years for successful applicants who live and work in Muskingum County.

Community Policy