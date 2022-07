Click here to read the full article. A lawsuit over the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins is headed for arbitration, and the arbitrator has a familiar name: Gary Bettman. On Wednesday, the Court of Chancery of Delaware granted the NHL’s motion to compel arbitration and dismiss a lawsuit brought by Wildfire Productions. Wildfire is a motion picture and tape distribution company that, through its relationship with Team Lemieux (a partnership led by Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle), has owned a minority stake in the Penguins. In two lawsuits—one brought in a Pennsylvania federal court and the other in Delaware—Wildfire insists that Team...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO