Homeless man dies after being struck by 3 vehicles in Fullerton hit-and-run

A homeless man who was pulling his belongings along a Fullerton crosswalk died after being struck by three different drivers who then fled the scene early Monday, police said.

The crashes were caught on surveillance video and authorities hope it will help them identify the drivers involved.

The incident was reported about 1:30 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue.

Responding officers with the Fullerton Police Department found the man lying in the roadway along with his belongings.

The victim had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Edward Wassennar II.

An investigation revealed Wassennar was crossing at the intersection against a red light when a white Dodge Charger heading South on Harbor with a green light hit him as he was walking in the crosswalk.

A few second later, a black Jeep Wrangler also struck the victim as he laid in the street, police said.

Then, about two minutes later, another vehicle, described as a white two-door Honda Civic struck the victim a third time.

All three vehicles continued south without stopping, police said.

Shortly after the victim was transported to a trauma center, the cart he used to pull his belongings and other items remained scattered in the intersection, video from the scene showed.

Wassennar’s friend, Nathan Rheuby, described him as a good man who was loved by many. He helped set up a memorial near where the victim was struck .

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have video is asked to contact Fullerton police Accident Investigator J. Feaster at 714-738-6812 or via email at jfeaster@fullertonpd.org.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.

