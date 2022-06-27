ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Homeless man dies after being struck by 3 vehicles in Fullerton hit-and-run

By Chip Yost, Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MU3ru_0gNdc96300

A homeless man who was pulling his belongings along a Fullerton crosswalk died after being struck by three different drivers who then fled the scene early Monday, police said.

The crashes were caught on surveillance video and authorities hope it will help them identify the drivers involved.

The incident was reported about 1:30 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue.

Responding officers with the Fullerton Police Department found the man lying in the roadway along with his belongings.

The victim had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Edward Wassennar II.

An investigation revealed Wassennar was crossing at the intersection against a red light when a white Dodge Charger heading South on Harbor with a green light hit him as he was walking in the crosswalk.

A few second later, a black Jeep Wrangler also struck the victim as he laid in the street, police said.

Then, about two minutes later, another vehicle, described as a white two-door Honda Civic struck the victim a third time.

All three vehicles continued south without stopping, police said.

Shortly after the victim was transported to a trauma center, the cart he used to pull his belongings and other items remained scattered in the intersection, video from the scene showed.

Wassennar’s friend, Nathan Rheuby, described him as a good man who was loved by many. He helped set up a memorial near where the victim was struck .

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have video is asked to contact Fullerton police Accident Investigator J. Feaster at 714-738-6812 or via email at jfeaster@fullertonpd.org.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

Grouchy old woman
3d ago

I see alot of homeless people crossing the middle of busy traffic. I just close my eyes in terror, hoping no one runs the person over.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Driver sought in Westminster hit-and-run on pedestrian

A woman walking three dogs was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westminster Wednesday, and authorities are searching for the culprit. The woman is in a local hospital with critical, but stable, condition, and the dogs were unharmed. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 30, 2022.
WESTMINSTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Injured in Fiery Crash in Fullerton

Police are looking into the cause of a two-car fiery collision that early Friday in Fuillerton. The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Brookhurst Road, off of the 91 Freeway. One car was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken...
foxla.com

Woman walking dogs hit by hit-and-run driver running through stop sign in OC

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking video shows the moments leading up to a woman walking three dogs getting hit by a hit-and-run driver in Orange County. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call near the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road a little before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was spotted lying on the roadway. A video shared by police showed a woman chasing after one of the dogs she was with. As she was chasing after the dog, a silver SUV blew past a stop sign.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Westminster Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Woman

A woman in her 30s was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dogs Wednesday, sending her to a hospital in critical condition. The woman, who is 30 to 35 years old, was crossing a street at Kalamath Drive and Iroquois Road just before 6:15 a.m. when she was struck by a silver Ford Explorer, Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fullerton, CA
Crime & Safety
Fullerton, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Cars
KTLA

2 injured after car hits parked vehicles, lands in Watts lawn

Two people were injured after a car crashed into several vehicles and landed on a front lawn in Watts early Thursday. The incident occurred about 2 a.m. along the 11000 block of Compton Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Residents said the vehicle lost control, took down several fences, hit several vehicles and damaged […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Crime Stoppers#Heading South#Dodge#Jeep
KTLA

Woman found shot dead by train tracks in Commerce

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the City of Commerce Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:35 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene, which was located on the 5600 block of Randolph Street behind several local businesses. Deputies found a woman […]
KTLA

Pizza delivery driver who stopped to help assault victim in Stanton fatally shot: OCSD

A pizza delivery driver who apparently stopped to help an assault victim in Stanton was then fatally shot by unknown suspects Tuesday night, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue about 7:20 p.m. They found a 49-year-old man and 76-year-old man in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Key News Network

1 Trapped After Vehicle Overturns on 605 Freeway

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was trapped after a vehicle overturned on the 605 Freeway Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call at around 5:17 p.m. June 29, on the North 605 Freeway and Peck Road in the city of Pico Rivera.
crimevoice.com

Orange County woman accused of stealing U-Haul with autistic man sitting in it

A woman is suspected of stealing a U-Haul Box truck that had a man with autism inside. Both the man and U-Haul have been located, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The incident took place at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd. While the caregiver of the man with autism was inside the Anaheim Department of Motor Vehicles on the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the U-Haul box truck the caregiver had rented was stolen. Inside the U-Haul was James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with the mental age of a 4-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Boom!' New Details Emerge in Intense Victorville House Explosion

Investigators are working to determine what caused a Victorville home to explode, sending a woman to the hospital. An insurance assessor, arson investigator, and code compliance gathered at the scene of this home explosion on Adalane Court in Victorville. Family tells NBCLA that the woman injured in the blast is...
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Delivery Man Shot and Killed While Trying to Help 76-Year-Old Being Attacked

A 49-year-old pizza delivery man who is believed to have stopped to help a 76-year-old victim being attacked in the street was shot and killed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday. "He was helping the right person but maybe the wrong people were present and it just didn’t...
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal Train Collision in Downtown Long Beach

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train near Pine and 1st street just after 4:00pm today. LBPD, LBFD are on scene of the fatal train collision with a pedestrian. Details regarding the crash were not available. All streets in the area are blocked. Investigation is on going,...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Video: SUV loses control, crashes into pole in San Pedro

A spectacular crash in San Pedro was caught on security video Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Gaffey and 25th streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from a Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a speeding SUV lost control and plowed into a power pole before […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy