MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

A short pursuit between La Vergne police officers and the driver of a stolen vehicle ended in a collision in La Vergne Thursday. Officers spotted the vehicle today around 1:30 p.m. on Lake Forest Drive. The vehicle was first reported stolen on June 29. The driver did not stop when officers attempted to pull him over. They began to pursue the driver who, shortly after on Stones River Road, lost control and rear-ended another vehicle.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO