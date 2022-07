TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures tonight will get down to the mid 60s with skies remaining clear. Sunny and warmer conditions are forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures reaching the 90s in the afternoon. The good news is the humidity will be low with dewpoints in the low 60s meaning we are not anticipating the air to feel much warmer than the actual temperature and no dangerous levels of heat are headed our way, although it will still be hot. Focusing on the weekend we continue to track a weak system that will bring some rain and storm chances to the area, especially Saturday.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO