Manistee couple plans to return to Poland in fall to help refugees
Cynthia and Phillip Knapp plan to head back to Poland, after spending a month helping Ukrainian refugees in...www.manisteenews.com
Cynthia and Phillip Knapp plan to head back to Poland, after spending a month helping Ukrainian refugees in...www.manisteenews.com
The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.https://www.manisteenews.com/
Comments / 0