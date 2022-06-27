ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The best place on Earth to work remotely is actually an underdog city in the U.S.

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jh2uE_0gNdbn9x00
Union Station and downtown Kansas City, Mo., as viewed from the Liberty Memorial. Eddie Brady—Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The “Barbecue Capital” of the U.S., better known as Kansas City, Mo., just gained a new title. It’s now the best place to work remotely in the world.

That’s according to an Icelandair analysis that found the best places to travel and work away from the office. It assessed and ranked 150 cities around the globe based on 11 factors, including quality of life, cost of living, internet speed, average working hours, pollution, and more.

Kansas City won out as the best place for what Icelandair calls a “wellness workcation,” ranking above the often more romanticized cities of Vienna, Austria, and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recognizing the importance of prioritizing wellness for burnt out workers and employees’ fondness for virtual work, Icelandair deems the wellness workcation a trip in which an employee mixes work and relaxing travel. It’s “a fantastic way to make the most of remote working and prioritize your mental and physical health at the same time,” the airline writes.

Below are the top 10 places to spend a wellness workcation, according to Icelandair:

  1. Kansas City, U.S.
  2. Vienna, Austria
  3. Wellington, New Zealand
  4. Copenhagen, Denmark
  5. Edinburgh, Scotland
  6. Victoria, Canada
  7. Perth, Australia
  8. Frankfurt, Germany
  9. Brisbane, Austria
  10. Helsinki, Finland

Kansas City won out over more popular cities like New York City because lesser-known cities have become more attractive to tourists looking to integrate themselves into a new culture, Icelandair global marketing director Gisli S. Brynjolfsson told CNBC. Big cities “aren’t always best when you’re looking to take a step away from the busy hustle of a usual working day,” he said.

It's part of the slow travel movement that has gained popularity during the pandemic, which encourages less travel from place to place in favor of spending more quality time in one location to truly understand the culture. Livability and ease of comfort becomes more important in slow travel, as tourists favor really soaking in a place rather than jet setting across the world.

Kansas City scores from Icelandair did not point to one extremely outstanding element; rather, the city came out on top due to its jack of all trades qualities. Averaging above all other locales Kansas City wins in the increasingly popular world of slow travel due to its highly rated quality of life, internet speed, relatively low air pollution, and affordability, among other factors. Despite the high ranking for wellness, the city is located in a state that just introduced an abortion ban.

Those reluctant to live somewhere with restrictive reproductive rights might want to consider a wellness workcation in Europe instead.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Working From Home#Place To Place#Working Hours#Copenhagen#Fortune Features
The Atlantic

Air Travel Is a Disaster Right Now. Here’s Why.

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. “The very first symptom of the general collapse was an old one: nothing worked.” The sentiment is old—it comes from Doris Lessing’s 1969 novel, The Four-Gated City—but it’s hard to think of a better epitaph for the economic vibes of 2022. From the oil markets to the baby-formula markets to the general sense of safety and disorder, the U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

You Will Soon Need to Pay a Fee to Visit Europe

Your European vacation is about to get seven euros more expensive. The cause? The long-awaited European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), originally expected to launch in late 2022, will officially make its debut in May 2023. ETIAS will act as a method of border control for travelers from visa-free...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IFLScience

Cosmonaut Stares Out Into Space… Spots Two "Stowaways" Staring Back?

Has the Fermi Paradox finally been answered and intelligent life has, at last, got in contact? Not quite, but as a resident of the International Space Station (ISS), staring out the window into the cosmos doesn't often feature two sets of "eyes" staring back. What do you do? You immediately...
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
Fortune

Fortune

151K+
Followers
7K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy