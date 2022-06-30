2022 NBA Summer League Rosters Tracker
The 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas begins on July 7, featuring a total of 75 games over the course of 11 days! Here is who has been reported to be on every team’s roster this summer.
Every year, the NBA journeys out to Las Vegas, Nevada to host one of the greatest events of the entire NBA season.
The league began hosting Summer League in Vegas in 2004 and since then, thousands of fans every year travel out west not only to see some of their team’s recent draft picks, but guys who are looking to earn a spot in the league.
Time and time again, we see plenty of talent stand out in Summer League, ultimately leading to a real NBA contract and real playing time in meaningful games.
This summer will be no different and all 30 teams around the league are starting to put their rosters together. Here is the latest news regarding who will be playing for which team in 2022 NBA Summer League.
UPDATED: 6/30/22 at 2:38 p.m. ET.
Atlanta Hawks:
- James Akinjo - Baylor
- Chris Clemons - Maine Celtics (NBA G League)
- Sharife Cooper - Atlanta Hawks Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 48 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Tyson Etienne - Wichita State
- Marcus Georges-Hunt - Brujos de Guayama (Puerto Rico)
- Grant Golden - Richmond
- AJ Griffin - Duke [Pick No. 16 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Chandler Hutchison - Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League) [Pick No. 22 in 2018 NBA Draft]
- Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks [Pick No. 20 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Alpha Kaba - Gaziantep Basketbol (Turkey)
- Tyrese Martin - Connecticut [Pick No. 51 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Boston Celtics:
- Juhann Begarin - Paris Basketball (France) [Pick No. 45 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Jordan Bone - Basket Zaragoza (Spain)
- JD Davison - Alabama [Pick No. 53 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Malik Fitts - Boston Celtics
- Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics
- Mfiondu Kabengele - Rio Grande Valley Vipers (NBA G League)
- Juwan Morgan - Boston Celtics
- Aaron Nesmith - Boston Celtics [Pick No. 14 in 2020 NBA Draft]
- Matt Ryan - Boston Celtics Two-Way Contract
- Brodric Thomas - Boston Celtics Two-Way Contract
- Trevion Williams - Purdue
Brooklyn Nets:
- David Duke Jr. - Brooklyn Nets Two-Way Contract
- Raiquan Gray - Long Island Nets (NBA G League)
- Brison Gresham - Texas Southern
- Noah Kirkwood - Harvard
- Taze Moore - Houston
- Alondes Williams - Wake Forest
- Donovan Williams - UNLV
- Marcus Zegarowski - Long Island Nets (NBA G League)
Charlotte Hornets:
- Ty-Shon Alexander - Pallacanestro Trieste (Italy)
- Brady Manek - North Carolina
- Bryce McGowens - Nebraska [Pick No. 40 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Justin Minaya - Providence
- Isaiah Whaley - Connecticu
- Mark Williams - Duke [Pick No. 15 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Chicago Bulls:
- Ayo Dosunmu - Chicago Bulls [Pick No. 38 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Perrion Callandret - Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)
- Henri Drell - Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)
- Javon Freeman-Liberty - DePaul
- Akholdah Gak - Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
- Carlik Jones - Texas Legends (NBA G League)
- Justin Lewis - Marquette
- Dalen Terry - Arizona [Pick No. 18 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Sindarius Thornwell - ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
- Patrick Williams - Chicago Bulls [Pick No. 4 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Note: Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams are likely to practice with Summer League team; Unlikely to participate in games.
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Ochai Agbaji - Kansas [Pick No. 14 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Khalifa Diop - Gran Canaria (Spain) [Pick No. 39 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Ashton Hagans - Raptors 905 (NBA G League)
- Josh Hall - Raptors 905 (NBA G League)
- Isaiah Mobley - USC [Pick No. 49 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Malik Osborne - Florida State
- Amar Sylla - Nevėžis (Lithuania)
Dallas Mavericks:
- Derrick Alston Jr. (27) - Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
- Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) - Michigan State
- Isaiah Brown (39) - Texas Legends (NBA G League)
- David Collins (32) - Clemson
- Justin Gorham (31) - Telekom Baskets Bonn (Germany)
- Hoawen Guo (40) - Shanghai Sharks (China)
- Jerrick Harding (19) - ERA Nymburk (Czech Reupublic)
- Jaden Hardy (3) - G League Ignite [Pick No. 37 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- A.J. Lawson (29) - College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)
- Jalen Lecque (28) - Wisconsin Herd (NBA G League)
- Miye Oni - Utah Jazz [Pick No. 58 in 2019 NBA Draft]
- Alessandro Pajola (23) - Virtus Bologna (Italy)
- Moses Wright (5) - Texas Legends (NBA G League)
Denver Nuggets:
- Adonis Arms - Texas Tech
- Christian Braun - Kansas [Pick No. 21 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Marcus Burk - Grand Rapids Gold (NBA G League)
- Collin Gillespie - Villanova
- Kellan Grady - Kentucky
- Drake Jeffries - Wyoming
- Ismael Kamagate - France [Pick No. 46 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Jontay Porter - Memphis Grizzlies
- Matt Mitchell - SIG Strasbourg (France)
- Peyton Watson - UCLA [Pick No. 30 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Jack White - Duke
Detroit Pistons:
- Jules Bernard - UCLA
- Buddy Boeheim - Syracuse
- Jimmy Boeheim - Syracuse
- Jalen Duren - Memphis [Pick No. 13 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Kyle Foster - Howard
- Jaden Ivey - Purdue [Pick No. 5 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Balsa Koprivica - Partizan Belgrade (AdmiralBet ABA League) [Pick No. 57 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Kameron McGusty - Miami (FL)
- Charlie Moore - Miami (FL)
- Anthony Tarke - Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)
- Stanley Umude - Arkansas
Golden State Warriors:
- Yudai Baba (18) - Melbourne United (Australia)
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) - Milwaukee [Pick No. 28 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Gabriel Chachashvili (31) - Hapoel Galil Elion (Israel)
- Jacob Gilyard (6) - Richmond
- Ryan Hawkins (44) - Creighton
- Justinian Jessup (10) - Illawarra Hawks (Australia) [Pick No. 51 in 2020 NBA Draft]
- Jonathan Kuminga (00) - Golden State Warriors [Pick No. 7 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Kalob Ledoux (28) - Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League)
- Selom Mawugbe (24) - Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League)
- Moses Moody (8) - Golden State Warriors [Pick No. 55 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Alex Morales (26) - Wagner
- JD Notae (41) - Arkansas
- Lester Quinones (25) - Memphis
- Ryan Rollins (2) - Toledo [Pick No. 44 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Gui Santos (15) Brazil [Pick No. 14 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Dustin Sleva (45) - Paris Basketball (France)
- Quinndary Weatherspoon (12) - Golden State Warriors Two-Way Contract
- Payton Willis (27) - Minnesota
- James Wiseman (33) - Golden State Warriors [Pick No. 2 in 2020 NBA Draft]
Note: Ryan Hawkins and Dustin Sleva will only play in California Classic with the Warriors. Ryan Rollins is OUT for Summer League with a foot fracture.
Houston Rockets:
- Jordan Allen - Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)
- Tari Eason - LSU [Pick No. 17 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Usman Garuba - Houston Rockets [Pick No. 23 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Trevor Hudgins - Northwest Missouri State
- Alperen Sengun - Houston Rockets [Pick No. 16 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Jabari Smith Jr. - Auburn [Pick No. 3 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- TyTy Washington - Kentucky [Pick No. 29 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Indiana Pacers:
- Bennie Boatwright (25) - Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)
- Eli Brooks (5) - Michigan
- Kendall Brown (10) - Baylor [Pick No. 48 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Tevin Brown (26) - Murray State
- David DiLeo (41) - PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece)
- Chris Duarte (3) - Indiana Pacers [Pick No. 13 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Nate Hinton (14) - Indiana Pacers Two-Way Contract
- Isaiah Jackson (22) - Indiana Pacers [Pick No. 22 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Bennedict Mathurin (00) - Arizona [Pick No. 6 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Andrew Nebmhard (2) - Gonzaga [Pick No. 31 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Jermaine Samuels Jr. (13) - Villanova
- Simi Shittu (15) - Ironi Ness Ziona (Israel)
- Terry Taylor (21) - Indiana Pacers
- Duane Washington Jr. (4) - Indiana Pacers
- Gabe York (8) - Indiana Pacers Two-Way Contract
- Fanbo Zeng (11) - G League Ignite
Los Angeles Clippers:
- Justin Bean - Utah State
- Isiah Brown - Achilleas Kaimakliou (Cyprus)
- Michael Devoe - Georgia Tech
- Moussa Diabate - Michigan [Pick No. 43 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Trey McGowens - Nebraska
- Lucas Williamson - Loyola
Los Angeles Lakers:
- Paris Bass (36) - South Bay Lakers (NBA G League)
- Vitto Brown (48) - Real Betis (Spain)
- Max Christie (10) - Michigan State [Pick No. 35 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- RJ Cole (47) - Connecticut
- Jay Huff (30) - South Bay Lakers (NBA G League)
- Mason Jones (17) - Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Contract
- Mac McClung (55) - Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Contract
- Javante McCoy (46) - Boston University
- Shareef O’Neal (45) - LSU
- Nate Pierre-Louis (38) - South Bay Lakers (NBA G League)
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) - Vanderbilt
- Cole Swider (21) - Syracuse
- Fabian White Jr. (49) - Houston
Memphis Grizzlies:
- Keve Aluma - Virginia Tech
- Kennedy Chandler - Tennessee [Pick No. 38 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Jake LaRavia - Wake Forest [Pick No. 19 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. - Louisiana Tech
- Dakota Mathias - Texas Legends (NBA G League)
- David Roddy - Colorado State [Pick No. 23 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Vince Williams Jr. - VCU [Pick No. 47 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Miami Heat:
- Jalen Adaway (56) - St. Bonaventure
- Kyle Allman Jr. (50) - Paris Basketball (France)
- Jamaree Bouyea (52) - San Francisco
- Jamal Cain (54) - Oakland
- Marcus Garrett (0) - Miami Heat Two-Way Contract
- Bryce Hamilton (53) - UNLV
- Haywood Highsmith (24) - Miami Heat
- Nikola Jovic (5) - Serbia [Pick No. 27 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Mychal Mulder (12) - Miami Heat Two-Way Contract
- Orlando Robinson (59) - Fresno State
- Javonte Smart (15) - Miami Heat Two-Way Contract
- Aaron Wheeler (57) - St. John’s
- Bryson Williams (58) - Texas Tech
- Omer Yurtseven (77) - Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks:
- MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite [Pick No. 24 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Hugo Besson - New Zealand Breakers (NBL) [Pick No. 58 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Evans Ganapamo - Cape Town Tigers (Basketball Africa League)
- AJ Green - Northern Iowa
- Matthew Hurt - Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
- Sandro Mamukelashvili - Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract
- Iverson Molinar - Mississippi State
- Rayjon Tucker - Milwaukee Bucks
- Luca Vildoza - Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Terrell Brown Jr. - Washington
- Leandro Bolmaro - Minnesota Timberwolves
- George Conditt - Iowa State
- Theo John - Duke
- Kevon Harris - Raptors 905 (NBA G League)
- Walker Kessler - Auburn [Pick No. 22 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- David McCormack - Kansas
- Josh Minott - Memphis [Pick No. 45 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke [Pick No. 26 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Phillip Wheeler - Piratas de Quebradillas (Puerto Rico)
- Kahlil Whitney - Newfoundland Growlers (Canada)
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Jose Alvarado - New Orleans Pelicans
- Izaiah Brockington - Iowa State
- Dyson Daniels - G League Ignite [Pick No. 8 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Zach Hankins - Mets de Guaynabo (Puerto Rico)
- Jared Harper - New Orleans Pelicans Two-Way Contract
- E.J. Liddell - Ohio State [Pick No. 41 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Naji Marshall - New Orleans Pelicans
- Karlo Matkovic - Croatia [Pick No. 52 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans [Pick No. 17 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- John Petty - Alabama
- Daeqwon Plowden - Bowling Green
- Dereon Seabron - N.C. State
- Deividas Sirvydis - Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)
- Amadou Sow - UCSB
New York Knicks:
- Jahvon Blair (17) - KTP Basket (Finland)
- Garrison Brooks (35) - Mississippi State
- Vince Edwards (26) - Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)
- Quentin Grimes (6) - New York Knicks [Pick No. 25 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Feron Hunt (44) - New York Knicks Two-Way Contract
- DaQuan Jeffries (8) - College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)
- Trevor Keels (16) - Duke [Pick No. 42 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Miles McBride (2) - New York Knicks [Pick No. 36 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Jean Montero (77) - Overtime Elite
- Micah Potter (20) - Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)
- Quinton Rose (31) - Westchester Knicks (NBA G League)
- D’Shawn Schwartz (14) - George Mason
- Aamir Simms (25) - Westchester Knicks (NBA G League)
- Jericho Sims (45) - New York Knicks Two-Way Contract
- M.J. Walker (21) - Westchester Knicks (NBA G League)
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Robert Baker - Stockton Kings (NBA G League)
Gabe Brown - Michigan State
Ousmane Dieng - France [Pick No. 11 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Josh Giddey - Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 6 in 2021 NBA Draft]
Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga [Pick No. 2 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Tre Mann - Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 18 in 2021 NBA Draft]
Aleksej Pokusevski - Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 17 in 2020 NBA Draft]
Jaden Shackelford - Alabama
Jalen Williams - Santa Clara [Pick No. 12 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Jaylin Williams - Arkansas [Pick No. 34 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Orlando Magic:
- Paolo Banchero (5) - Duke [Pick No. 1 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Devin Cannady (30) - Orlando Magic
- Kwan Cheatham Jr. (63) - Fuenlabrada (Spain)
- Devon Daniels (51) - N.C. State
- Aleem Ford (60) - Leones de Ponce (Puerto Rico)
- Both Gach (55) - Utah
- Jaire Grayer (54) - Lakeland Magic (NBA G League)
- R.J. Hampton (13) - Orlando Magic [Pick No. 24 in 2020 NBA Draft]
- Jeremiah Hill - BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque (France)
- Caleb Houstan (2) - Michigan [Pick No. 32 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Justin James (56) - Cleveland Charge (NBA G League)
- Tommy Kuhse (42) - Saint Mary’s
- Greg Malinowski (53) - Georgetown
- Daniel Oturu (65) - Windy City Bulls (NBA G League) [Pick No. 33 in 2020 NBA Draft]
- Admiral Schofield (25) - Orlando Magic Two-Way Contract
- Zavier Simpson (41) - Oklahoma City Thunder
- Emanuel Terry (62)- Orléans Loiret Basket (France)
- Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (70) - Hamilton Honey Badgers (Canada)
- Jared Wilson-Frame (64) - Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
Philadelphia 76ers:
- Julian Champagnie - St. John’s
- Malik Ellison - College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)
- Michael Foster Jr. - G League Ignite
- Isaiah Joe - Philadelphia 76ers
- Aminu Mohammed - Georgetown
- Filip Petrusev - Anadolu Efes (Turkey) [Pick No. 50 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Grant Riller - Delaware Blue Coats (NBA G League)
- Justin Smith - Raptors 905 (NBA G League)
- Jaden Springer - Philadelphia 76ers [Pick No. 28 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Cassius Winston - Washington Wizards
Phoenix Suns:
- Vrenz Bleijenbergh - Real Betis (Spain)
- Louis King - Westchester Knicks (NBA G League)
- Gabriel Lundberg - Phoenix Suns Two-Way Contract
Portland Trail Blazers:
- Greg Brown III - Portland Trail Blazers [Pick No. 43 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Josh Gray - Long Island Nets (NBA G League)
- Keon Johnson - Portland Trail Blazers [Pick No. 21 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Didi Louzada - Portland Trail Blazers
- Craig Randall II - Long Island Nets (NBA G League)
- Colbey Ross - ERA Nymburk (Czech Republic)
- Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky [Pick No. 7 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Jabari Walker - Colorado [Pick No. 57 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Trendon Watford - Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings:
- Elijah Brown - Grand Rapids Drive (NBA G League)
- Matt Coleman - Stockton Kings (NBA G League)
- Keon Ellis - Alabama
- Jeriah Horne - Tulsa
- Frankie Ferrari - Basket Zaragoza (Spain)
- Sean McDermott - Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
- Adey Murkey - Stockton Kings (NBA G League)
- Keegan Murray - Iowa [Pick No. 4 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Alex O’Connell - Creighton
- Neemias Queta - Sacramento Kings Two-Way Contract
- Jared Rhoden - Seton Hall
- Nate Sestina - Türk Telekom (Turkey)
- Jai Smith - Overtime Elite
- D.J. Steward - Stockton Kings (NBA G League)
San Antonio Spurs:
- Dominick Barlow (26) - Overtime Elite
- Ky Bowman (18) - Austin Spurs (NBA G League)
- Malaki Branham (22) - Ohio State [Pick No. 20 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Josh Carlton (42) - Houston
- Darius Days (38) - LSU
- Javin DeLaurier (40) - Wisconsin Herd (NBA G League)
- Kyler Edwards (27) - Houston
- Jordan Hall (30) - Saint Joseph’s
- Denzel Mahoney (36) - Austin Spurs (NBA G League)
- Anthony Polite (29) - Florida State
- Joshua Primo (11) - San Antonio Spurs [Pick No. 12 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Jeremy Sochan (10) - Baylor [Pick No. 9 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Sasa Stefanovic (55) - Purdue
- D.J. Stewart Jr. (16) - San Antonio Spurs Two-Way Contract
- Derrick Walton Jr. - Motor City Cruise (NBA G League)
- Blake Wesley (14) - Notre Dame [Pick No. 25 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Joe Wieskamp (15) - San Antonio Spurs [Pick No. 41 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Robert Woodard II (28) - San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors:
- Alex Barcello - BYU
- Ron Harper Jr. - Rutgers
- Ryan Hawkins - Creighton
- Abu Kigab - Boise State
- Christian Koloko - Arizona [Pick No. 33 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Trey Porter - BC Rilski Sportist (Bulgaria)
- Jaylen Sims - UNC Wilmington
Utah Jazz:
- Yoeli Childs - Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
- Kofi Cockburn - Illinois
- DJ Funderburk - Paris Basketball (France)
- Johnny Juzang - UCLA
- Isaiah Miller - Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)
- Darryl Morsell - Marquette
- Borisa Simanic - Mega Basket (Serbia)
- Jordan Usher - Georgia Tech
- Jeenathan Williams Jr. - Buffalo
Washington Wizards
- Vernon Carey Jr. - Washington Wizards Pick No. 32 in 2020 NBA Draft]
- Johnny Davis - Wisconsin [Pick No. 10 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Devon Dotson - Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)
- Kris Dunn - Portland Trail Blazers [Pick No. 5 in 2016 NBA Draft]
- Jaime Echenique - Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)
- Jordan Goodwin - Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)
- Tyler Hall - Westchester Knicks (NBA G League)
- Pierria Henry - Fenerbahçe (Turkey)
- Alex Hunter - Furman
- Quenton Jackson - Texas A&M
- Tahjere McCall - Cairns Taipans (Australia)
- Davion Mintz - Kentucky
- Chinanu Onuaku - Bnei Herzliya (Israel)
- Jordan Schakel - Washington Wizards Two-Way Contract
- Pat Spencer - Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)
- Craig Sword - Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)
- Justin Tillman - Gigantes de Carolina (Puerto Rico)
- Isaiah Todd - Washington Wizards [Pick No. 31 in 2021 NBA Draft]
